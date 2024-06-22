Banita Sandhu breaks silence on dating rumors with singer AP Dhillon: 'I'm with you right now'

Banita Sandhu's love life has been the subject of much speculation due to her rumored relationship with Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon. Speculation about their romance began after their appearance in AP Dhillon's 2023 music video With You. Recently, when asked about her relationship with the singer, Banita seemed to respond coyly.

Last year, following the release of their music video filled with intimate and tender moments, Banita shared some intimate photos of them together in a hotel room. Many saw this as confirmation of their relationship. Despite this, neither Banita nor AP Dhillon has officially confirmed the rumors.

Banita Sandhu reacts to dating rumors with AP Dhillon

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Banita Sandhu faced questions about the dating rumors. When asked, “Are you with him?” She cleverly replied, “I'm with you right now” referencing the song's title. Pressed further with, “you must be dating,” she again said, “I’m with you.” The host then commented that they make a nice couple, to which Banita responded, “That's sweet. Thank you.”

More about Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon's dating rumors

Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon star together in his romantic music video for the new single With You, showcasing their intimate and adorable moments during a trip to Italy. The video, filmed on their phones, captures them sharing kisses, cuddling, and dancing in picturesque locations. After its release, speculation about a real-life romance between AP and Banita surged on social media. The rumors intensified when Banita attended the premiere of his documentary in Mumbai.

Banita Sandhu on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Banita Sandhu is a Welsh actress who appeared alongside Varun Dhawan in Shoojit Sircar’s 2018 film October. She also featured in Sardar Udham with Vicky Kaushal and starred in Bridgerton Season 3.

