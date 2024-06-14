Bridgerton Season 3: Why Was Francesca's Love Story Changed From The Books? Showrunner Breaks Silence

The creative team behind Bridgerton Season 3 has revealed a surprising twist to Francesca Bridgerton's love story following the release of the remaining four episodes. The last episode of Bridgerton season 3 resolved many plotlines, but also jump-started completely new ones, such as the story of Michaela Stirling.

Michaela only makes two brief appearances in the season, yet Julia Quinn's writings hint that she will play a far larger role later in the series. The appearance of Michaela may seem unassuming, but her introduction hints at the start of a brand-new chapter, both for Bridgerton season 4, and for Francesca.

Why did Francesca's love story change?

Season 3 of Bridgerton introduced to John Stirling’s cousin Michaela Stirling, portrayed by The Woman King’s Masali Baduza, who will be traveling with them to Scotland. It has been revealed that the original love interest, Michaela Stirling, has been gender-swapped in the show.

This revelation came after Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell teased the possibility of featuring more queer love stories in future seasons, marking a departure from the source material.

Michaela Stirling's arrival in Bridgerton season 3 marked a significant change for Francesca, who had previously played a minor role. Her new plot was a whirlwind, as she transitioned from entering the ton to leaving for Scotland with her new husband in episode 8. If Netflix follows Julia Quinn's Bridgerton books, Michaela will likely be at the center of Francesca's life changes.

In an interview with Deadline, Brownell explained their creative decision for changing Francesca’s love story in future installments of Bridgerton, revealing that she had actually been pitching this change from the beginning.

Advertisement

“When I read her book, I, as a queer woman, really related to her book. Maybe in a way Julia Quinn didn’t intend, but a lot of Francesca’s book is about feeling different from her family and from the world around her and not really knowing why,” Brownell said.

She added, “In the book, I think it’s mostly just about being introverted. But I think for a lot of queer people, not every queer person, but a lot of queer people, that sense of feeling different from the time you’re young, is part of our stories. So it felt like a natural one to gender bend.”

Brownell assured fans that Francesca and Michaela's love story, like her siblings, will have a happy ending, despite the common misconception that queer romances in period dramas often don't end well.

She further added, “There are certain elements of her story, historically, that allow us some wiggle room in terms of creating a happily ever after, which we very much want to have. I think when approaching a queer story, it’s very important to me that in this world of happily ever afters that we are able to see a queer happily ever after and not let it be queer trauma.”

Advertisement

Michaela Stirling, a new Bridgerton character

At the Dankworth-Finch ball, Michaela Stirling, John Stirling's cousin, is introduced as she will accompany Francesca and John to Scotland, alongside Eloise. Michaela's charisma and potential danger are evident from the start.

Her first line is "Every sordid detail John has told you about me is a lie. The truth is far worse." Then, she boldly asks Francesca to introduce herself, leaving the sixth Bridgerton sibling floundering for words.

Michaela's opening line says a lot about her personality. Although Michaela seems charming, she may be hiding some dark or irresponsible behavior, at least by society's standards. Francesca's speechless awe hints that she will likely want to learn more about Michaela in the near future.

Based on her name, Michaela is likely to take the place of the book character, Michael Stirling. Like Michaela, Michael is John Stirling's cousin. He is first introduced, on the page, at a supper celebrating Francesca and John's imminent marriage.

Advertisement

Most importantly though, Michael is the man Francesca is destined to marry after John tragically passes away. Seemingly, Michaela will take on this role during Francesca's upcoming season.

In Bridgerton season 3, Francesca and Michaela's romance is hinted at, with Francesca initially struggling to express herself. This reaction is reminiscent of Violet's previous conversation with Francesca's father, where she struggled to speak. Violet acknowledges that Francesca's love with John may differ, but it seems that she has found a breathless, speechless love with Michaela.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2: Who Is Daeron Targaryen In the Sequel? Explained