Who Is The Narrator Of Sweet Tooth? All We Know About Surprise Cameo In Season 3

The well-liked post-apocalyptic series Sweet Tooth, based on Jeff Lemire's comic books, has an enchanting plot and engaging characters. As the show concludes, a big question mark is opened up: Who is the narrator?

A voyage of discovery

Following Gus, a young hybrid deer boy, Sweet Tooth shows him living in a world destroyed by a strange disease. Along the way, he meets Tommy Jepperd, an ex-footballer whom Gus nicknames Big Man and Dr Aditya Singh. Throughout their escapades, they have a narrator who helps provide depth and insight to the story.

The person behind the narration

Ever since the beginning, it’s been actor James Brolin providing the narrator’s voice. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Brolin recalled how he became part of Sweet Tooth. This role was initially suggested to him by executive producer Robert Downey Jr.

"It was Robert Downey and [his wife] Susan who said, ‘We want Jim,’" Brolin says, "I had lunch with him one day, and within several weeks they called and said, ‘We want Jim only. Make a deal with him, Warner Brothers. Make a deal with him, Netflix.’”

Brolin had faith in taking on this duty, for he knew what kind of projects Downeys were making.

Identity of the narrator

In one of the final scenes, it turns out that the narrator has always been an adult Gus. As it does so, this unveils in relation to the repetition of narration from the first episode, causing a full-circle moment for the audience.

Advertisement

This twist was always part of the plan, as said by the showrunner Jim Mickle. He also added that they had thought that it might be great if Gus, as an adult, could be talking, kind of like in the comics.

It was emotional for Mickle to watch Christian Convery, who plays young Gus, perform the voice-over for Episode 1. He mentions, “That was a big moment for me because when we were shooting Christian telling that story, he was so composed, and he was trying to make sure that he got that story right.”

A surprise cameo

Adult Gus also appeared in a surprise cameo by James Brolin with antlers and flannel. Robert Downey’s wife Susan praised him for seeing Brolin as Gus as a grown-up from early on. She says that he got it real early on, and eventually, it just made sense.

Executive producer Amanda Burrell adds that they always knew Brolin's voice would be perfect as the narrator. She mentions that by season three, they had to have him complete the show on screen, get him into New Zealand, and put those antlers on him, which really made it feel like he WAS Gus.

Advertisement

Behind-the-scenes bonding

Convery has bonded with Brolin behind the scenes, although they do not share any scenes together. Convery began liking one another right away, according to Brolin. “We got together right away. His mom is a hoot and very friendly, so he, therefore, is real gregarious and we did a lot of talking,’’ says Brolin.

Brolin felt like he was working with an old friend when working with Convery. “When you are on a regular set with an actor for a while, you start to throw jokes back and forth, and you feel nice and loose with him, and I got that immediately with him,” explained Brolin. Therefore, their mutual respect and camaraderie added an extra layer of authenticity to the show.

The identity of the narrator as an adult Gus is a satisfying ending to Sweet Tooth (Sweet Tooth). From his voice acting to his final cameo, James Brolin's involvement has brought a unique charm to the series. As Sweet Tooth wraps up, fans can appreciate the thought and care that went into bringing this beloved story to life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sweet Tooth Season 3 TRAILER: First Hybrid Gus Is The Key To End Sicks In Final Season Of Fantasy Drama Series