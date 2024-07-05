Nicola Coughlan Drops BTS Pics As Bridgerton Season 3 Enters Netflix’s Top 10 Shows Of All Time

Bridgerton has always received the praise, hype, and recognition it deserves due to its beautifully crafted storyline and well-fit characters. Since its release, fans have been enthusiastic about it, especially for its representation of body and color inclusivity as a British series. However, the cast of the show had an even greater reason to celebrate as the series made its way into Netflix’s Top 10 shows of all time.

Nicola Coughlan shared new behind-the-scenes moments for Bridgerton fans as the show reached this impressive milestone! "Season 3 just entered the Netflix Top Ten of all time because you’ve watched billions (!) of hours of it, which is mental," the actress captioned a series of snaps and videos on Instagram on July 4, 2024. "I’m so grateful, so please accept some miscellaneous behind-the-scenes joy as a thank you!" she added to her sweet post.

More about Nicola Coughlan's BTS carousel post

The set of photos and videos included a snapshot of Coughlan, who plays Penelope Bridgerton, and her co-star Luke Newton, a.k.a. Colin Bridgerton, gazing at each other while sitting on set in their characters' marriage costumes.

It also showed the actors goofing around on set with costars Adjoa Andoh and Will Tilston, who play Lady Agatha Danbury and Gregory Bridgerton on the show, respectively.

Furthermore, in a few humorous snapshots, the cast matriarchs Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) posed for a silly photo while eating, and Gemmell sat on Coughlan's lap while they both wore comfy jackets.

Lastly, Coughlan's post also included a video of the Bridgerton wedding ceremony set and a video of the cast playing charades, as their characters do in the season.

More on the success of Bridgerton

Bridgerton has reclaimed the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, following the release of the first few episodes from Season 3 on May 16. The second half of the season was also released on June 13, showcasing Bridgerton's consistent presence on the list since Season 3 Part 1's release. The series has been a day-to-day competition since its release.

Moreover, the plot of Season 3 adapted Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, focusing on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's romance, which the audience seemed to love immensely. According to an article published by Vox, Bridgerton's third season simultaneously revealed its biggest weakness to be its biggest strength, which resonated with the audience for sure.

Meanwhile, all three seasons of the show are currently streaming on Netflix.

