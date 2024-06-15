How Many Children Do Violet And Edmund Have? Bridgerton Family Tree Explored

The family tree of the Bridgerton family continues to expand with new episodes in the Netflix series. As the new unions and babies come in constantly, one may have a hard time identifying one figure from the other while engrossed in the show. Every time you watch it, you may wonder which of the Bridgerton children was born first. Or who does that cute baby belong to? Well, we have got the answers for you.

The TV adaptation of the Bridgerton series at the end of season 3 introduces the viewers to Violet and Edmund, the parents of the Bridgerton family. Meet Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth, the children of the series that add their appeal and intrigue to the mix. Next comes their children as the Braggertons’ heirs begin to feature prominently in the series.

The reader should be aware that the show is based on Julia Quinn’s novels with some disparities, and as such, the portrayal of the family and the events that transpire may not be fully representative of the books.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Bridgertons from the books or have fallen in love with the characters through the show, one thing’s for sure: this family drama persists to thrill the readers with love stories, political conspiracies and the endless list of the family members. Well, sit back with your cup of tea or the beverage of your choice and get ready for the drama of the Bridgerton family on Netflix.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's Makeup 'Would Come Off' On Her During Kissing Scenes; Deets Here

Edmund Bridgerton: Edmund Bridgerton’s inclusion is rather significant in the Bridgerton series despite him not even being physically present save for a few brief glimpses of him in the series. He proposed to her and romance at a very tender age, and this couple was blessed with eight children. Unfortunately, Edmund died from a bee sting and was unable to provide for his large family when their last born was still very young, leaving Violet to fend for them.

Violet: Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton, is a charming and loving mother who raises the children after the death of her spouse. Portrayed by Ruth Gemmell, she is described not only as a warm mother figure but also as a lifelong friend to Lady Danbury, supporting her and having connections to Queen Charlotte.



Jonathan Bailey: Jonathan Bailey portrays the most essential character of the series as the eldest brother, Anthony Bridgerton, the viscount who embodies all the responsibility of his father’s position. Brought over to marry Edwina Sharma, a suitable bride for an Indian gentleman, Anthony’s path crosses with Kate Sharma, Edwina’s half-sister, in an enemies-to-lovers trope.



Samantha Sharma: Samantha Sharma, a.k.a Kate, now a lady of very high standing as the wife to the viscount, Anthony Bridgerton, is played by Simone Ashley. She is best described as the older sister figure, especially when she protects her younger brother, together with her love for horse riding.

Advertisement

Born and raised as a daughter of Mr. William Burton, also the son of Sir Richard Burton, Kate lost her mother at a tender age, and her father later remarried to Lady Mary Sheffield Sharma, who brought her up. Having changed her status from a cast-off, penniless girl to a viscountess, Kate now faces a new and challenging role as a mother to her and Anthony’s firstborn child.

Unnamed Baby Bridgerton: As for the Bridgerton baby, the show has not featured him yet, as he was born to Anthony and Kate, but it would be logical to assume that he would have been born in India while the couple was touring there.

Benedict Bridgerton: Benedict Bridgerton is one of the Bridgerton siblings; he is the second eldest and plays the role of an artist and adventurer in the show, and Luke Thompson is the actor. There is no mention of Benedict having a wife, and unlike his elder brother, Antony, he enjoys the freedom within the family to pursue his art.

Advertisement

Colin Bridgerton: Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, is third in the line of the Bridgerton children but is not a major character in the book series. Season 3 sees him wed Penelope Featherington after traveling across Europe to gain valuable experience. Colin, the hero, is a friend of Eleanor and is famous for excellent writing; therefore, for the secretly talented columnist Penelope, Colin is the best choice.

ALSO READ: 'One Day-At-A-Time': Source Claims Kate Middleton Is Not Pressuring Herself To Be In Public Eye Amid Cancer Battle

Penelope Featherington: Featherington is the youngest daughter of Lord Featherington and Lady Featherington, standing between her sisters, Prudence Featherington, played by Tom Mann, and Philippa Featherington, played by Emma Walsh. Initially portrayed as Eloise’s best friend, Penelope quickly transforms into one of Regency London’s most famous escorts, Lady Whistledown. By far, this show changer has drastically interrupted the existing dynamics of the Bridgerton and Featherington families.

Baby Lord Featherington: The illegitimate son of Penelope and Colin, who was born at the end of season 3, is called Baby Lord Featherington, according to his mother, and is recognized by everybody, but his name is kept a secret.

Daphne Bridgerton: Daphne Bridgerton is the fourth of five children and the first-born daughter of the Bridgerton family, played by the talented actress Phoebe Dynevor. At first, Daphne cannot find a potential husband, so she plots to fake a romance with the Duke of Hastings as a means to achieve the desired goal and find a husband, but in the end, the two protagonists fall in love.

Advertisement

Daphne and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, Regé-Jean Page, have a wonderful character, and they have a son whom they named August, although he is popularly called Augie.



Simon Basset/ Duke of Hastings: It illustrated the early life of the male protagonist Simon Basset, known as the Duke of Hastings, who had a strained relationship with his father and was a young boy when he lost his mother. Even though he does not have a rather positive attitude towards marriage at the show's beginning, he forms a deep and meaningful relationship with Daphne, while Lady Danbury is almost like a motherly figure to him.

August Hastings: August Hastings is the eldest child born to Daphne and Simon, bringing a new power balance to their family unit.

Eloise Bridgerton: Claudia Jessie portrays Eloise Bridgerton, the 5th child of the family who has intelligence and is a free thinker. They are not together anymore, but the fans of the books look forward to hearing new stories from her. Penelope Featherington is one of Eloise's main characters and a close friend; let it be noted that Penelope, also known as Lady Whisteldown, has some things to hide.

Francesca Bridgerton: Francesca Bridgerton, played by Ruby Stokes and, subsequently, Hannah Dodd in season two, is the sixth child of the Bridgerton family and tends to be the most introverted of them all. She portrays his wife, John Stirling, and they have a mutual passion for music in the movie.

Advertisement

John Stirling: John turns out to be an ideal man for Francesca since they also like each other’s company and music, unlike what the Queen wanted for her. It progresses to a new level when their wedding is arranged, and John’s cousin Michaela Stirling, portrayed by Masali Baduza, joins them at the end of the show.

Gregory Bridgerton: Gregory Bridgerton, for this show, played by Will Tilston, is one of the many Bridgerton brothers, though the second youngest. He likes playing chess and shooting arrows, though he violates and injures things in the house when practicing.

Hyacinth Bridgerton: Her portrayal is that of the youngest Bridgerton sibling by Florence Hunt. Even though she appears to be more focused on adding new sisters to the family at this point, the books also indicate that she will experience her own romantic relationship.

Over time, new members join the family through marriages, births, and transformations, and every character in this series brings humor and darkness to the show. As the viewers can expect, this Netflix adaptation promises even better Genelovich’s and other Bridgertons’ stories and romantic affairs in the future seasons.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Recalls Pregnancy Struggles After Announcing She And Justin Bieber Expecting First Child: 'Who Was Going To Tell Me...'