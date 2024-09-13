Cardi B Welcomes Third Child; Shares Heartwarming Family Moments Amid Pending Divorce From Husband Offset

Cardi B has become a mother for the third time. The WAP rapper, 31, welcomed her third child on Saturday, September 7, announcing the joyous news on Instagram on Friday, September 12. The proud mom can be seen smiling with her newborn in her arms in a hospital bed while wearing a colorful robe.

Cardi’s announcement post was a carousel upload, and the following photos and videos in the collection of moments featured her estranged husband, Offset, and their two kids, Kulture, 6, and Wave. In one of the pictures, Offset can be seen giving the baby skin-to-skin treatment, while another picture shows Kulture holding the tiny human in her arms, with her mom lovingly gazing at her. The singer did not explicitly reveal the gender of the baby; however, her caption for the post—"The prettiest lil thing. 9/7/24"—hints that the newest addition to the family could be a girl.

Cardi B shared that she was expecting her third child on Instagram in early August, on the same day she announced filing for divorce from Offset.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you. You have brought me more love, more life, and most of all, renewed my power,” she wrote in part in the caption alongside a few photos of herself in a red dress, baring her belly.

Regarding the rapper’s decision to file for divorce from her husband of six years, a representative confirmed to People that Cardi’s decision wasn’t based on cheating rumors but rather had been a long time coming.

The duo got married in a secret ceremony in 2017; however, their marriage has not been free of turbulence. August 2024 wasn't Cardi's first time filing for divorce either. She had previously lodged separation papers from the Migos rapper in 2020, but the couple were able to resolve their issues and stay together.

Last month, Cardi B shared in an X Spaces chat that her third pregnancy had been challenging. The Bodak Yellow rapper informed her fans that she’d recently experienced a “freak accident” that left her briefly “paralyzed” and almost caused a miscarriage.

