Brittany Murphy Was ‘Going Through a Hard Time’ While Filming Last Movie, Says Co-Star

Brittany Murphy’s former co-star, Katie O’Grady, remembers the late actress as “frail” and struggling while filming her final movie, Something Wicked, in 2009. Murphy tragically passed away later that year at the age of 32.

O’Grady described Murphy as “a little bird” who seemed vulnerable and in need of care. Speaking to People on the 15th anniversary of Murphy’s death, she recalled the cast and crew being mindful of the star’s fragile health, treating her with gentleness on the Oregon set. Despite her struggles, Murphy remained “so present and so loving,” even sharing a heartfelt farewell with O’Grady before they parted ways.

Reflecting on Murphy’s life, O’Grady suggested the actress lacked a strong support system. At the time, Murphy was married to Simon Monjack and living with her mother, Sharon Murphy. O’Grady said Murphy’s husband gave her a sense that the actress needed protection and strength.

Speculation about Murphy’s health issues—including possible eating disorders and substance abuse—swirled before her death. However, these claims were dismissed by Monjack. On December 20, 2009, Murphy was found collapsed in her bathroom, surrounded by medications. A coroner later ruled her death was caused by pneumonia and drug intoxication, with iron deficiency anemia contributing.

The tragedy deepened when Monjack died just months later from the same causes, sparking rumors of foul play. An independent toxicology report requested by Murphy’s father, Angelo Bertolotti, suggested the possibility of poisoning due to elevated levels of heavy metals in her system. Bertolotti, who has since passed away, adamantly denied claims of drug use or eating disorders, vowing to uncover the truth.

Advertisement

In 2019, Murphy’s half-brother, Tony Bertolotti, echoed these suspicions, expressing his belief that the actress’s death was not accidental.

Fifteen years after her passing, Brittany Murphy remains a beloved figure, remembered not only for her talent but also for her kindness. While questions linger about the circumstances of her death, her legacy as an actress and person continues to resonate with fans and colleagues alike.

Halle Berry Exits Ryan Murphy's Legal Drama All's Fair: Here's Why