Halle Berry Exits Ryan Murphy's Legal Drama All's Fair: Here's Why

After the great success of The Union, Halle Berry is next to star in American Horror Story's creator Ryan Murphy's Netflix project. The actress had recently revealed that she would be working with Murphy on a legal drama, but there has been a change in plans. The X-Men star will not be seen in Ryan Murphy's Netflix drama.

At the red carpet event of her Netflix action, The Union, the actress was asked about her next project. She said she won't be seen in All's Fair, a legal drama to be streamed on Netflix, due to a scheduling conflict. Her sudden exit has disheartened fans.

She seemed fine with her decision and said, 'things happen for a reason'. She also expressed her desire to work with her co-stars, which is 'gonna be good'. She wishes she could have been in the project, but 'next time', the actress sighed.

Ryan Murphy's upcoming project All's Fair will star Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close. Alongside these two, we will see Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, and Naomi Watts in prominent roles. The series will feature a women-led law firm. The plot revolves around a divorce lawyer who tries to make her name in the Californian city of Los Angeles, with other attorneys in an all-women's firm.

Nothing much has been disclosed yet, but the plot seems to be quite intriguing. The project happens to be Ryan Murphy's first venture in the legal genre. His most notable works are horror, comedy, drama, and true crime stories. His most notable work is Hulu's American Horror Story.

Talking about Halle Berry's latest Netflix movie, The Union, the actress played Roxanne, a special agent for the Secret Service of the US government. She recruits her former high school sweetheart by luring him for fun. Mike (played by Mark Wahlberg), who works as a construction worker, sees his chance of rekindling high school love but ends up in London for a special mission. Both end up saving intel that holds secrets about the US government and are about to be sold to the underworld.

The movie stars Mike Colter, Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alice Lee, and J. K. Simmons. It's available on Netflix.

