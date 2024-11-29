Bruce Willis and Daughters Tallulah and Scout Share Emotional Thanksgiving Moments Amid His FTD Diagnosis: 'Grateful'

Bruce Willis' family is ensuring they spend quality time with the actor as his health rapidly declines due to a frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis. The condition, for those who may not know, refers to a group of brain disorders caused by damage to the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. This particular type of dementia affects the areas of the brain responsible for decision-making, language, emotion, behavior, and more.

A person affected by FTD can become socially inappropriate or appear withdrawn from activities. They may also struggle to find words, understand speech, and experience other cognitive challenges.

On Thursday, November 28, the Die Hard star's daughters, Tallulah and Scout Willis, shared sweet pictures with their dad on Instagram as he held a gift labeled “Best Dad Ever.” In the captions of their upload, the Willis sisters simply wrote, “Grateful.”

Willis is dad to daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore. He also has two daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Earlier this week, Tallulah posted a throwback picture of herself with her mom and dad from six years ago. The picture, she detailed, was from Rumer’s 30th birthday.

The tight-knit family also recently honored Moore on her 62nd birthday on November 11. Scout took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for her mom, whom she called her inspiration and source of unwavering love, guidance, and support. “It’s a privilege to be your daughter,” she added.

Advertisement

The family shared in March 2022 that Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia. However, Emma confirmed in February 2023 that he has FTD.

Emma, 46, shared in a Town & Country interview in October that she isn’t hiding anything from her daughters when it comes to their father’s health. According to her, their teen daughters are aware of Bruce’s declining health and where and how it could ultimately end, as she has never tried to sugarcoat anything for them.

In August, the actor’s eldest daughter, Rumer, answered a fan question on social media about her dad’s health. “He is great; I love him so much,” she shared at the time.

ALSO READ: 'The Disease Is What The...': Demi Moore Shares Update On Her Ex-Husband Bruce Willis' Health Amid His Dementia Diagnosis