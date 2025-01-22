Cameron Diaz Reveals How Motherhood Changes Her 'Perspective' On Being Actor As She Makes Comeback After A Decade

Cameron Diaz made her acting comeback after a decade and admitted that the experience of stepping back into the business was different. According to The Mask alum, being a mother changed her perspective on being an actor.

"You're a different person after you have children, after marriage, after building a life," she told E! News while promoting her upcoming Netflix film Back in Action with Jaime Foxx. Diaz admitted that she never made a film before while being with her family.

The actress is married to Benji Madden and has a daughter, Raddix, 5, and a son, Cardinal, whom they welcomed in 2024. She admitted that a “lot more” is happening in her world right now, which allows her to have “a different perspective on life."

Earlier this month, The Holiday actress opened up about returning to acting after a long break and how her costar played a major role in her decision. "How do you say 'No' to Jamie Foxx?" she said during her behind-the-scenes interview with Netflix.

She revealed that if there was anyone she would have opted to hang out and laugh with on a film set, it had to be Foxx. During her hiatus, Diaz revealed that she said no to everything, including any training or public appearances. She could only prioritize her family and her brand, Avaline.

The actress revealed that she focused on being a mom and living her day-to-day life. "I'm just trying to stay alive, just like every other mother. I'm just trying to keep it going," she added.

The mom of two hopes her new film, in which she plays a former CIA spy, Emily, will make her kids think she’s cool.

Back in Action will be released on Netflix on 17 January 2025.