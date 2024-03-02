Fifth Harmony To Reunite After 6 Years Of Hiatus? See If Camila Cabello Going To Join Back The Girl Group

Fifth Harmony will soon be treating its fans to a new song, as the girls are coming together after six years of hiatus. The group is also in talks with Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016 to go on her solo music journey. The group has been planning a reunion after a video of All in My Head went viral on TikTok. The sources also revealed that the girls coming together won’t affect Normani and Cabello’s upcoming albums.

The rumors started taking turns after the Fifth Harmony Renaissance began last year; however, a team member clarified that the girls were not coming together then.

Formation Of Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony was composed of Camila Cabello, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane, who participated in the second season of the singing show The X Factor in 2012. After exiting the show, 5H became America's most popular girl band. The group also signed with Simon Cowell's label and released their first debut single, Miss Movin On.

In 2015, the girl band dropped their first studio album, Reflection, which claimed a gold certification from the RIAA. Cabello left the group in 2016 to follow her solo music journey, which turned out to be quite successful. Fifth Harmony produced 15 million RIAA-certified units and sold 33 million copies, making it the most successful girl band.

In March 2018, the 5H members decided to pursue their solo careers and split the same year.

Camila Cabello's New Album

In 2023, Camila Cabello teased a new album, which will see her in a whole new look. Taking to Instagram, Cabello posted a picture in the recording studio, saying, "Mostly the year of this. See you next year, bitches." The statement had gotten the fans curious about what lies ahead in 2024 for the Senorita singer.

The singer hinted towards her fourth studio album by not giving out much to the audience. "Oh, darling, of course. I'm always scheming, but I won't say too much about it because I love a calculated surprise," she said of the upcoming tracks. Cabello's last studio album, released in 2022, was named Familia.

