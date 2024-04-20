Coachella 2024 Weekend 2: Lana Del Rey Brings Out Surprise Guest Camila Cabello To Perform I Luv It

Coachella 2024 has solidified its place as an extraordinary music festival, destined to be etched in our memories for years to come. It is not just an event to be remembered, but a spectacle that will forever be synonymous with magical moments.

Lana Del Rey, with her powerful performance, left her fans spellbound, intensifying their excitement to unprecedented levels. If you want to relive the captivating atmosphere of Weekend 2 at this extraordinary music and art festival, continue reading and let the ethereal desert air of the Coachella Valley envelop you.

Lana Del Rey brings Camila Cabello on stage

After giving a mind-blowing performance during the first weekend of Coachella 2024, Lana Del Rey once again took the stage this weekend. On Friday, the festival that not only celebrates music, but art of almost every kind, witnessed something that surprised everyone.

Amidst the festivities resonating throughout the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert, Lana Del Rey delighted her adoring fans with a charming appearance. Following her performance of the popular track Bartender during her headline set, the talented singer briefly stepped off the stage, leaving the audience in awe.

Then, Camila Cabello made a grand entrance onto the stage to deliver an unexpected and impressive performance. The talented 27-year-old singer, known for her role as Cinderella in an Amazon Original film, amazed the audience with her singing and dancing to her latest single, I Luv It. This track will be featured on her highly anticipated fourth studio album, C, XOXO.

While performing this track the Better Place singer was accompanied by a fabulous group of dancers. Together, the crew and the singer gave a live feel to the song's music video.

Cabello’s original song also features Playboi Carti who wasn't present during the act that was delivered in between the set of Lana Del Rey.

Lana Del Rey in Coachella 2024

Although Lana Del Rey didn't sing during the surprising live performance of Camila Cabello, she was mostly seen enjoying the groove and the beats of the song from the balcony that was part of the stage prop.

Later, the West Coast singer joined Camila Cabello on stage, while singing the lines in the verse that were originally sung by Carti.

The two were seen together sharing a happy moment. Del Rey was also seen holding the That's My Girl singer by her waist while having a princess-like spin.

Once the whole song was finished, the Cinnamon Girl singer was heard stating, "(Camila) is my girl, I have so much fun with her. I love this song, and thank you so much, angel, for coming and singing with me."

To which, Cabello responded, "This is an honor for me; you're one of my favorite artists of all time. I love you so much."

