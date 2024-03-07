Camila Cabello opens up about why she exited Fifth Harmony amid reunion talks; reveals not feeling 'aligned'

Camila Cabello is renowned as one of the highest-selling artists in history who soared to fame with her mega-hit 'Havana' worldwide. Having debuted with the Miami-based American girl band Fifth Harmony, she became one of the most loved artists across the globe. Her departure from the band in 2016 came as a major shocker to her fans. But she feels it was the right decision. Amidst the news that the band may be reuniting, the singer appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, and revealed more details about her exit.

Camila Cabello On Her Fifth Harmony Departure Amidst Band Speculation

During Camila Cabello’s appearance on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, She said, “I started distancing myself from the group vision, and it felt like, you know, they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, ‘I’m not happy here anymore, it doesn’t feel aligned,'” the singer elucidated to host Alex Cooper.

“I can remember waking up on tour and going to my hotel room at, like, 7 a.m. and going to my garage band and, like, writing songs, cause I didn’t want to do it while everybody was there and I had such a passion that turned into writing,” she added. Check out her most recent episode to learn more.





Meanwhile, she desired to write her own lyrics and perform her songs which led to another reason for leaving Fifth Harmony. At first, she considered writing songs for other musicians. But at 27, Cabello revealed that her viewpoint changed over time, making her decide she wanted to sing and write her own songs. Therefore, she strived hard to achieve solo success as a musician which in turn led to win many accolades.

Camila Cabello Talks About Band Reunion

Talking about the Band reunion, the Latin Pop singer mentioned, “I feel like I can really focus on and remember the really joyful times,” she noted. “And I grew a lot in that group.” Additionally, their smash hit "Work from Home" achieved unprecedented and grand success, becoming the highest-charting and top-notch single in the United States. It prominently marked a significant milestone as the first top-five entry from an all-female group in a decade, following "Buttons" by the Pussycat Dolls, which reached number 3 on the charts. Also, back in 2022, Cabello told Reuters that she was “in a really good place” with her four former bandmates. “We have been, like, supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” she added.

After leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello had a string of blockbuster songs, including several Top 10 hits. Among these were the hits "Havana" and "Never Be The Same" in 2017, along with the jaw-dropping duet "Señorita" in 2019, which she sang with her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Despite the MTV Music Award 2017 incident, the bandmates have good relations by moving on to the past drama which sparklingly symbolizes the band reunion.

Concludingly, Camilizers eagerly anticipate the reunion, anticipating a fresh track from Fifth Harmony including upcoming projects of Cabello.

