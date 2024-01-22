'CAMILA CABELLO, THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE!': Fans Left In A Frenzy After Singer's New Look At Sundance

Camila Cabello turned heads at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival which is currently underway in Park City, Utah. The film festival founded by actor and director Robert Redford in 1978 is one of the most highly regarded independent film festivals in the world.

It allows independent filmmakers to submit their works for the annual event. The selection committee then chooses films to be screened at the festival with the beautiful Utah mountains as a backdrop.

This year’s Sundance Film Festival kicked off on Thursday, January 18, and will conclude on Sunday, January 28. The 10-ten-day-long Sundance Film Festival has an extensive roster of films like Suncoast, Luther: Never Too Much, Rob Peace, and more that will be screened and will be up for lucrative awards.

Cabello, who stepped foot into acting via Cinderella in 2021 attended Sundance to promote her upcoming film Rob Peace in which she stars as Naya.

Camila Cabello stuns in a charcoal suit dress: Fans left in a frenzy

Camila Cabello looked stunning in a Charcoal suit dress as she attended the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to promote her upcoming film Rob Peace.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Cabello posted pictures of her OOTD and set the social media platform on fire. Sporting a charcoal suit dress, the actress kept her makeup to a minimum except for her eyes which she painted in the same shade as her outfit. Her look passed the vibe check on the internet. Here’s what the netizens had to say.

“it’s cold af but my soul is warm knowing Rob Peace premieres here at Sundance tomorrow. v proud to be a part of this film,” she captioned her post.

Cabello co-stars alongside Jay Will and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Rob Peace with the latter also acting as a director of the film which is based on the biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for Ivy League.

Camila talks about her part in Rob Peace

Speaking to Variety on Sunday, Cabello, 26 said that she felt like a story like this needed to be told. It’ll allow people to look at situations with more sympathy and less judgment towards Rob Peace, a real-life character who fell victim to marijuana abuse while attending Yale. His affinity for the psychoactive drug ended up taking his life. Speaking of her character Naya in the film, Camila said, “I also really loved my character Naya and I felt like I really related to her and aspects of her personality and her passion for wanting to make the world better and her compassion for people.”

