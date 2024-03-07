Watch: Jimmy Butler and Camila Cabello Share Heartwarming Moment While Promoting Her New Single ‘I Luv It’

Camila Cabello is known for making everyone groove to her music and she has done just that with the teaser of her new song. The singer-songwriter recently turned 27 years old but has been a star of the music industry for over a decade.

However, it's not just her musical return that is making fans excited. In addition to her musical return, fans have been enthused by Cabello's cordial exchange with Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, which combined entertainment and sports to create a unique pregame experience.

Jimmy Butler’s admiration of Camila Cabello

Butler and Cabello had a touching moment courtside that drew in both fans and onlookers with their endearing exchange.

The conversation between Butler and Cabello heightened the thrilling atmosphere amid the fervor surrounding the rumored new single from Cabello.

Butler's incredible play on the court, which helped the Miami Heat defeat the Detroit Pistons, intensified the excitement of the evening even more.

With 26 points, the All-Star led all scorers in the contest. Buttler heightened the anticipation for Camila's return by leaving the Kaseya Center wearing the personalized jersey she had given him.

Camila Cabello's musical comeback after 2 years

While everyone is buzzing about Camila Cabello's imminent comeback, this teaser clip gives fans a sneak peek at her upcoming new sound. The song is titled I Luv It.

She can be seen driving a car at night and singing the lyrics in the teaser video that she shared on social media, "I'm seeing stars/ Oh my God/ I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it," with her breathy voice, adding, "I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it," while hanging out the window and making a hand heart.

A portion of Gucci Mane's 2009 song "Lemonade" is sampled in the song, according to Billboard.

The song teases a bright and summery anthem that will undoubtedly enthrall listeners everywhere with its contagious pop beats and jubilant lyrics.

The song I Luv It has no official release date, but Cabello's cryptic caption, "coming soon (er than you think)," encourages fans to believe it will drop soon.

Cabello's final piece of published work was "Familia" from 2022, which featured the global hit song "Bam Bam."

