Can Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Earn From Cowriting Her Song D*mmit Randy? Explored

Miranda Lambert has found a co-songwriter in her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The former NYC policeman, 32, seems to be tracing his path from cop to country music by collaborating with his Grammy Award-winning country singer wife on her song D*mmit Randy. Per intel by an In Touch Weekly source, McLoughlin could bank a big payout if the song becomes as popular as most Miranda Lambert songs tend to become.

“Brendan had ideas for songs before, but Miranda finally invited him in as a full songwriting partner,” the insider told the aforementioned publication in an article published Tuesday, July 16. “If the song makes it to No. 1, as most of Miranda’s songs do, Brendan could pocket $200,000 or more in royalties!” the tipster weighed in, adding of the former cop that he is too young to retire and just live off Miranda’s paycheck. “He wants a career too.”

Miranda debuted the song at a June 29 concert in Midland, Texas!

The story of D*mmit Randy — Miranda Lambert shares how the song was born

First off, the Mama’s Broken Heart singer gave a shout-out to her husband of five years and her newest collaborator on the song on July 12, writing, “D*mmit Randy, I wrote with Jon Randall and my husband Brendan. He got a cut on the record, so he will not shut up about it, which is funny.”

She later delved into how the song came into being, informing her fans that the song derives its name from Randall, whose name is actually Randy. The song, per Lambert, maps the course of “going from a place where you didn't feel super supported to a place where you did.”

About Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin — The latter very recently dodged a scandal

Lambert and McLoughlin reportedly met in 2018 while he was working as a cop in NYC. The songstress was performing with her band Pistol Annies on GMA when the duo first crossed paths. They ended up getting married three months later in 2019, with Miranda sharing the news with her fans that Valentine’s Day. Brendan, per several media reports, has a child from a previous relationship but no kids with Lambert.

As for his scandal, the good-looking cop, as he is known among Lambert’s fans, appeared to be dancing with several women at Miranda’s bar Casa Rosa with his wife nowhere in sight in some of the viral videos doing rounds on the internet. While neither Lambert nor McLoughlin has commented on the said clips, In Touch reports that one of the women from the footage cleared Brendan of any accusations of wrongdoing, asserting he did not cross any line.

