Miranda Lambert Has Had Enough of Brendan McLoughlin Indulging in PDA With Other Women; Source Says He's 'Embarrassing' Her

Country singer, Miranda Lambert is one of the most popular artists who tapped into the music world making a huge name for herself. The singer has had an interesting career trajectory and has contributed a lot to her professional front.

Lambert always makes it to the headlines but this time it was because of her husband Brendon Mcloughlin for all the wrong reasons. A video surfaced on TikTok on Monday (June 24), where he was seen wrapping his arm around a woman as he spoke to her into her ear in Casa Rosa, Nashville. Now, an insider has spilled details about how the country star feels about this.

Source on Miranda Lamber and her husband's latest controversy

An Insider revealed to InTouch that the country singer “warned” Brendon about “embarrassing her” before the video of his PDA went viral on social media.

As per the outlet, the clip also showed the woman 'grinding' in front of Miranda’s husband and they were hugging each other. He was also seen having a conversation with another woman as well.

The insider spilled that the Bluebird singer loves Brendan and she is currently upset. The source added that she was aware of her husband's cheating past and they had deeply discussed it before they got married.

The insider added, “These videos of him hugging women and letting them get handsy with him are very embarrassing.” The insider said that the reason it is particularly embossing to the country singer is because this incident happened at her bar and everyone is talking about it.

Insider expresses that Miranda Lambert deserves better

While speaking with the publication, the source said that if the country superstar had been with her husband, he would not have acted that way.

The insider expressed, “It's inappropriate, disrespectful and Miranda deserves better. I'm sure Brendan is in the dog house, and rightfully so. He definitely crossed the line." As of now, the couple has not given any comments on the ongoing controversy.

The couple got married in 2019 after meeting at Good Morning America in 2018, where the vocalist was set to perform. Brendon was in security when the pair met.

Brendan already has a son, Landon, from his previous relationship. An insider revealed to InTouch that the couple does not plan on having kids together.

