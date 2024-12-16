Cardi B Breaks Silence on Offset’s Leaked Texts: “I’m Not the Baddest Bch”**

On December 14, 2024, Offset's private Instagram messages with Cardi B went public, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship. Cardi B addressed the controversy the following day, revealing she had intentionally posted the screenshot of Offset’s texts, dismissing claims of a hacking incident. Speaking candidly on Twitter Spaces, Cardi shared insights into her decision and the current dynamic between her and her former partner.

Cardi B clarified that the messages she shared were not recent, describing them as part of an old conversation with Offset. She told fans she wanted to be transparent and would not lie about the post being a hack. Cardi also admitted the two had been on peaceful terms recently, sharing:

"I would never get back with this n**a, but I'm not even gonna lie, we've been peaceful for a week. So, we like the energy, it's peaceful for a week. I don't bother you, you don't bother me."*

Despite their rocky history, Cardi and Offset were seen celebrating Offset’s 33rd birthday together in Miami on December 15, 2024. Videos from the party showed the former couple laughing, throwing money, and appearing amicable.

The situation followed a December 14 report by HotNewHipHop that Offset’s Instagram account had been hacked. Among the leaked messages was a screenshot of a March 2024 exchange where Offset asked Cardi to “keep my child” and accused her of infidelity. Cardi responded by alleging Offset had his own indiscretions, including relationships with others.

Cardi and Offset, who secretly married in 2017, have had a tumultuous relationship marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations. Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024 after previously doing so in 2020. The pair share three children: Kulture Kiari, Wave Set, and a newborn daughter.

While the leaked messages and social media drama hint at unresolved tensions, Cardi B and Offset appear to be maintaining a cordial relationship for now. Their recent public appearances together suggest a mutual effort to keep things peaceful, even as their past conflicts resurface in the public eye.

