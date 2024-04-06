‘Happy GDay My Brother’: Offset Wishes Migos Bandmate Quavo For 33rd Birthday Amid Rumors Of Alleged Feud

He showed that love still exists by wishing Quavo a happy birthday on social media on Tuesday. Offset, 32, posted on his Instagram Stories, saying, “Happy gday my brother @quavohuncho love you 4L (for life),” according to HipHopDX. He attached an old photo of the 2008-formed group featuring the late Takeoff.

Offset says Migos is his brother

The Power Moves singer talked candidly about his relationship with 33-year-old Quavo in October during a Power 105.1 FM broadcast of The Breakfast Club. “That’s my brother at the end of the day, “We’re good, though, bro. We were just with each other in Paris. We are talking because we are going through emotions and s--- with this s---.”

The rapper said that they remained in contact when Takeoff, Quavo’s nephew and collaborator, unfortunately, passed away in November 2022 at the age of 28 due to gun violence. “It’s not intended for the general audience. That’s the issue. Like, it’s not necessary for the public to be kiki-ing when things are like this.” He said, “And everyone wants us to be— but we still have to move in our own worlds, and it’s all about love.”

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, we lost a brother; we can’t rock out,” he said. For the first time since Takeoff’s passing in June, the two appeared on stage at the BET Awards, but he said he was apprehensive about doing so. He didn’t choose to go with it until Pharrell Williams persuaded him to do so. “I was telling Pharrell, ‘Man, I don’t know if we should do it because this just ain’t gonna be right, and I feel like I’m scared it’s gonna put me back in that moment,’” she said when they were sitting at a [Paris Fashion Week] event.

“No, you have to do that for the world and him,” Williams said. Offset went on. “You guys are the largest hip-hop group ever.” Moreover, that’s what he would want, bro. He said, “Even if it’s the last time or something, you need that energy of you and your brother rocking that stage again.” Offset felt “good about it” after completing the task and “closed the chapter the right way, a big way with love.”

ALSO READ: Quavo and Offset settle beef as they reunite for Takeoff; Here's all about trouble between the rappers

Are Offset and Migos are on good terms?

You won’t accomplish anything correctly if you approach it with an incorrect attitude. My brother and I approached it with the proper intensity,” he remarked. Offset and Quavo are said to have gotten into a physical brawl in February 2023 while backstage at the Grammy Awards. TMZ said the altercation occurred right before Quavo’s homage to Takeoff took the stage. Offset dispelled rumors that they were arguing on X (previously Twitter) following the award event.

Their supposed feud began in 2022 when Quavo and Takeoff collaborated on songs under the pen name Unc & Phew. Their album, Only Built for Infinity Links, was released jointly. Just before Quavo was about to honor Takeoff on stage at the Grammy Awards, there were rumors that he and Offset fought backstage. They got into a fistfight because Quavo allegedly refused to accompany Offset on stage with his Migos bandmate when The Grammys requested him to. It is well known that Takeoff was shot outside of a private party in Houston in 2022, which ultimately led to his death. Eventually, Quavo entered the stage to perform Without You as part of the In Memoriam section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cardi B accepts spending New Year's eve with Offset after being captured; yet emphasizes 'we’re not together'