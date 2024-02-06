Carey Mulligan Weighs In On Oscar Noms, Claims Actors Who Says They Don't Care About Awards Are '100 Percent Lying'

In an interview, Carey Mulligan, a 38-year-old actor from Westminster, London, expressed her disbelief in those who claim that awards don't matter. She believes prestigious accolades are important in her field.

Reflecting on her recent Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role as Felicia Montealegre in Maestro, in an interview with the British daily newspaper The Times Carey Mulligan praised the opportunity to be recognized. She also reflected that the actors who say they don't care much about awards are liars.

She said that being nominated “is just the coolest thing. Because it’s from your peers. It’s wicked. And the thousands (literally) of actors that I’ve met who say that awards don’t matter and that it’s the work that counts? They are 100 percent lying.”

In Maestro, Mulligan stars alongside Bradley Cooper, who portrays Leonard Bernstein in the Netflix biopic. The film tells the story of the American conductor’s relationship with the Costa Rica-born actress. Interestingly enough, Mulligan has not auditioned for a role since 2014, she told The Times.

She landed the part of Montealegre after she and Cooper had a chance meeting that ended with him rushing her to the hospital. Mulligan was performing a solo Broadway show of Dennis Kelly’s Girls & Boys when a stage curtain fell on her head.

Last month, Bradley Cooper recalled the incident on The Graham Norton Show. “Carey was in a one-woman show, and I went backstage to meet her and realized something was not right and I insisted on taking her to the emergency room," Cooper said.

“During the show, a bit of set hit me on the head," Mulligan explained. "I carried on but when it was over, I started crying and thought I was a goner. I was sobbing on the floor when Bradley turned up and, realizing I wasn’t OK, he took me to the hospital. You can imagine how delighted the nurse was!”

Carey Mulligan reflected on Greta Gerwig not getting nominated for Oscar

Elsewhere in her interview with The Times, Carey Mulligan said she was gutted for Greta Gerwig when the Barbie filmmaker didn’t receive a best director Oscar nomination for the project. “I don’t know what else you can do as a director to get nominated," she said. "You make a critically acclaimed film that’s also an incredible global success, and yet you don’t get nominated?”

The Oscar nominations caused a frenzy when they were announced last month, with critics including Barbie stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, and former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wading into the row, but excluding Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig.

Following the Oscar nominations announcements, Gosling also reflected on the matter and said there was “no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film”.

