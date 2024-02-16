Are Brad Pitt And Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Living Together? Here's What The Sources Say

Brad Pitt seems to have moved on since his split from Angelina Jolie and is happy with his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. Sources close to Ines have revealed that the couple seems to have moved in together already.

Are Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon cohabiting?

Multiple sources who are close to the couple have confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple has indeed been living together, and it’s Ramon who has moved into Pitt’s home. A person close to de Ramon confirmed that the move was pretty recent and that Ines has not given up on her old place as of yet, but they are living together. “They are going very strong and she is happier than ever,” the source confirmed.

The couple indeed has been going strong. Their dating rumors started back in November of 2022 when Pitt was first spotted with the 34-year-old jewelry executive. Sources confirmed that they had already been in a relationship for a few months back then. Recently, when Brad turned 60, Ines was one of the people who joined in on the very small celebration with his friends. The news was also confirmed by a source close to the couple.

Are Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt official?

PEOPLE did reach out to the representatives of both Ines and Brad but did not get any answer about their relationship status. The two of them have yet to make a red carpet-appearance together. But their relationship is clearly going very well, as Ines made an appearance with Brad Pitt at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where the Fight Club star handed the Outstanding Performer of the Year award to his friend Bradley Cooper for his performance in Maestro.

Pitt and de Ramon were sitting together, right behind Cooper and his Maestro co-star Carey Mulligan at the Arlington Theater. He presented the award to his longtime friend amid uproarious applause from the audience but kept a low profile and skipped the red carpet. The relationship between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, who divorced Paul Wesley in 2022, seems to be going really well.

