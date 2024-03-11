Academy Awards 2024: Martin Scorsese Offered Consolation To Lily Gladstone After Oscar Loss; See Here

According to video footage circulated on social media, Martin Scorsese, the director of Killers of the Flower Moon, approached the actress after she could not win the Best Actress Oscar in 2024 and hugged her. At the March 10 event, Scorsese was seen in pictures comforting Gladstone, sporting star-shaped sunglasses to match her gown from the red carpet.

Emma Stone Bags The Award For Best Actress

Instead, Emma Stone from Poor Things won the Best Actress Oscar at the Oscars, which were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, beating out Gladstone, Annette Bening from NYAD, Sandra Hüller from Anatomy of a Fall, and Carey Mulligan from Maestro. “The women on this stage, you are all incredible,” Stone remarked, addressing the presenters Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field, Charlize Theron, and Jessica Lange. “I’m sharing this with the women in this category: Sandra, Annette, Carey, and Lily. You amaze me. The opportunity to complete this task with you has been such an honor.”

This year, a number of celebrities received their first-ever Academy Award nominations: Gladstone, America Ferrera from Barbie, Cillian Murphy from Oppenheimer, Colman Domingo from Rustin, and Emily Blunt from Oppenheimer. Although Gladstone is the first American nominee, two other Indigenous actors, Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider) and Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), have also been nominated for Best Actress. As the first Indigenous performer to win Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Gladstone has already made history. In addition to winning both the Critics Choice and BAFTA Awards, Stone was named a Golden Globe winner for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

What’s Next For Lily Gladstone?

After winning her first Lead Actress Oscar in 2017 for “La La Land,” Stone sobbed as she accepted her second award. “It’s not about me — it’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts,” she said. There was astonishment in the room and even on stage: presenter Jennifer Lawrence raised her palms in disbelief when Michelle Yeoh announced Stone’s name.

Lily Gladstone introduced herself in Blackfeet during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Golden Globes, making history as the first Indigenous woman to win Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. Gladstone spent her early years living on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana. The actor’s father is of Piegan Blackfeet and Nez Perce descent. Her mother comes from Europe. Along with Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone will be starring in the next film, Fancy Dancing, which will be streamed on Apple TV+.

Fancy Dance, a Sundance Film Festival selection, is Erica Tremblay’s first feature directing effort. She also co-wrote and produced the movie. In an attempt to preserve what little remains of their family, the movie tells the story of a Native American hustler who, after her sister disappears, kidnaps her niece from the child’s white grandparents. “As a Native American filmmaker, seeing my community included in the rich tapestry of cinema is a dream come true,” Tremblay stated.

