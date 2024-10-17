Carry On Trailer: Jason Bateman Blackmails Taron Egerton To Smuggle Dangerous Packages In Action Entertainer; WATCH

Do you find holiday romance films are overrated? If so, Netflix has an edge-of-your-seat action thriller that might be perfect for you this festive season! "Carry On" is a thriller set in an airport, focusing on a mysterious traveler (played by Jason Bateman) with hidden motives. He attempts to pass a dangerous package through airport security by blackmailing a young TSA agent (played by Taron Egerton).

The trailer starts with the introduction of Bateman’s character as he enters a shop selling Christmas trees in a black leather jacket and baseball cap and leaves after setting a dead body on fire. “There’s people in control, and there’s people that listen. I’m the guy you listen to,” Bateman says in voiceover.

The young TSA agent Ethan (Egerton) finds a miscellaneous earpiece through which he hears a voice command from the traveler. The latter blackmails him into green-lighting a dangerous bag post-security check by threatening to kill his girlfriend. “One bag for one life,” he says. “All you have to do is nothing.”

Apart from a criminal attempt, the film seems to hide a bigger context, which lies somewhere in questioning society's systems while exploring the consequences of breaking them.

Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener, and Dean Norris round out the cast, in addition to Egerton and Bateman.

Advertisement

Collet-Serra, known for his work in Jungle Cruise, Black Adam, etc., has directed the film. He’s also among the executive producers, alongside Holly Bario, Brian Williams, Seth William Meier, Scott Greenberg, and Dylan Clark, who served as producers.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Egerton — acclaimed for his performance as Elton John in Rocketman — teased his character’s mindset in Carry On. “He’s unhappy at work at the airport and feeling flat and dejected about it,” he added.

Despite wanting to be a responsible provider and father to his unborn child with his girlfriend (Carson), he has a profound lack of fulfillment. “So when he’s put in this terrible situation, he has a huge occasion to rise to,” the actor added.

Carry On will be released on Netflix on December 13.