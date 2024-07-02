Casualty Actress Sammy Dobson Marries Partner Chappy As Co-star Melanie Hill Shares Pic From Celebrations: 'Lasses And The Beautiful Bride'

On Saturday, Sammy Dobson, 37, who portrays junior doctor Nicole Piper in the BBC medical drama, got married in her hometown with her partner, Chappy. The newlyweds are believed to have celebrated at Summerhill Bowling Club Pavilion & Gardens with relatives and friends.

Casualty stars attend Sammy Dobson's wedding to Chappy

Over the weekend, the cast of Casualty attended the celebrations. The group took pictures together at the Newcastle wedding. Among the guests was Melanie Hill, who debuted on Casualty earlier this year as clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie.

Melanie, Sammy's co-star, was among the visitors who also uploaded wedding-related content. A few days ago, she uploaded a photo of herself, Anna, Sarah, and another colleague, Lexie, at the wedding with the bride. She wrote, "The LASSES and beautiful bride [Sammy]. Happy day."

Check out:

Sammy recently announced the news to her Instagram followers. She also shared a black and white picture from the wedding, in which the guests were standing as the bride walked down the aisle toward her husband.

She wrote, "I got married yesterday. And it was magical. Thank you so much to everyone who came and made it such a fun and joyous day. Thank you to everyone for all of their help in making it happen. And thank you to [Chappy] for saying yes."

Advertisement

Sammy announced her engagement in an Instagram post

Sammy announced that she was engaged to her partner in an earlier Instagram post, and the wedding comes seven months after the engagement. In one of the pictures, the star posted, she was seen wearing her engagement ring as she and her then-fiance were posed in front of London's Wellington Arch. The couple seems to have been engaged at the city landmark.

Casualty

Dobson, who has previously acted in Doctors and Byker Grove, joined Casualty earlier this year as part of a major cast restructuring. The comedian and actor previously expressed her excitement about joining the show. Although Dobson continues to appear on the show, Jamie Glover's brief appearance as Patrick Onley ended last month.

Episodes of Casualty air on BBC One on Saturday nights, and are available to stream on BBC iPlayer at 6 a.m. on the day of broadcast.

ALSO READ: Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Amir Lancaster Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Natalie Morales; Deets Inside