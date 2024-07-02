Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Amir Lancaster Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Natalie Morales; Deets Inside

Lancaster has been a cast member on Bravo's reality series since 2023. Summer House: A second cast wedding is scheduled for Martha's Vineyard! Amir Lancaster, a cast member and realtor who has appeared on the Summer House spinoff show since its debut in May 2023, announced his engagement to Nicole Morales on Friday, June 28.

The 27-year-old Lancaster initially offered his fans a sneak peek on Instagram when he shared a photo of himself, his friend Chelsea Bucklew, and realtor Morales standing side by side in the sun with the comment, "Day 1."

Amir Lancaster and Natalie Morales: From meeting to engagement

Then, a few hours later, he posted another photo of himself holding Morales' hand while she stood on Miami Beach wearing a glittering engagement ring. He appeared to be indicating the number of days since the two met by captioning the photo, "Day 614."

Lancaster's fiancée honored her soon-to-be hubby with a touching remark and reshared his photo on her Instagram Stories. She added a bride and heart emoji along with the words, "I can't believe I get to spend a lifetime with my best friend," over the photo. Lancaster, meanwhile, posted a different picture of the happy couple that a friend had taken. It said in the caption that his people were set to marry.

After the second season of Bravo's Lancaster debuted in March 2024, Morales joined the cast. Before that, in October 2023, the Bravo reality star published a charming post indicating the couple's first meeting date.

He posted pictures of the couple on Instagram at the time with the caption, "Crazy to think I met my person almost a year ago; I love doing life and real estate with you 🫶🏾." The pair recently made another significant commitment to one another: purchasing a home together before the wonderful engagement announcement. Lancaster announced the news on Instagram, along with a photo of the two of them outside his hometown of Austin, Texas.

Lancaster explained that it was now their turn to thank God for everything he had given them. He went on to say that it was only the beginning of something amazing for Natalie and him and that nothing, including the photo, was taken for granted.

Wedding plans of Mitchum and Cooley amid Summer House celebration

The summer vacations of twelve young Black professionals and business owners are the focus of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, which is now in its second season. Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Preston Mitchum, Bria Fleming, Alex Tyree, Shanice Henderson, Jason Lyke, Summer Marie Thomas, Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, and Mariah Torres are among the other cast members of the program.

Following the announcement of another couple from the show that they intend to get married, Lancaster and Morales announced their engagement. Mitchum, 38, proposed to fiancé Donald Cooley in April, and in May, they had an exclusive conversation about their wedding preparations with PEOPLE.

Mitchum stated that they were still in the process of planning their wedding. He mentioned that they were currently deciding which cast members to invite to their fall 2025 wedding, and that things were moving quickly, but there was still time.

He clarified that, while they had yet to finalize the venue and guest list, they had decided that an open bar would be essential for their special day.

Mitchum went on to say that he and his fiancé enjoyed various spirits and described the types of drinks they would most likely serve at their wedding. He's more of a Broco all-the-time type, and I'm more of a brown liquor-forward person. Thus, however, those pairings appear," he went on.

