Chad Michael Murray Reveals What It Was Like Working Again With Lindsay Lohan In Upcoming Film Freakier Friday

It appears that Chad Michael Murray was transported to the good old days when he worked on the upcoming film, Freaky Friday’s sequel, titled Freakier Friday alongside Lindsay Lohan. He talked about working with the actress again in the movie.

Murray talked about this when he was asked about the upcoming venture, during the Christmas Con, held on December 15, in Edison, New Jersey, per People magazine. The actor said, “It was awesome. It was just a nostalgic kick.”

The Merry Gentleman actor stated, “It felt like a high school reunion, you know? It felt like no time had passed, and yet we had entire lives in between.”Murray shared that it had been 23 years since they were on set doing the initial movie.

As per the outlet, A Cinderella Story star also discussed that following the plot of the movie, which includes the body swapping between the family members, can be confusing at times.

Murray stated that there were moments when he questioned who was who. He stated about being “focused” and doing his homework and then still getting that wrong. He further said, “But it was great. So much fun.”

The fans of the initial Freaky Friday rejoiced when the news about the second installment of the movie rolled. In the upcoming venture, Murray, Lohan, and Jaime Lee Curtis will be reprising their roles as Jake, Anna Coleman, and Tess Coleman respectively, per the report.

According to Variety, apart from the aforementioned actors, other performers who will star in the project are Christian Vodal Mitchel, Mark Harmon, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, Lucille Soong, Roosalans Chao, Julia Butters, Maitrey Ramakrishnan, and many more.

Freakier Friday movie is slated to be released in theatres on August 8, 2025.

