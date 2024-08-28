Channing Tatum rose to fame from small roles to becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The actor has amassed a massive fan following over the years with an incredible set of films. However, Tatum was surprised that a popular dialogue from a past hit film would go on to become a meme.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Tatum talked about how one of his famous lines from 22 Jump Street became a meme that followed him everywhere, including airport security.

Talking about the 2014 film, Tatum recalled the line not being that funny, at the table reading but it's the one that unexpectedly turned into a fan favorite. "It was like whatever. And then suddenly, man."

He reveals, "I've never gone through TSA without someone saying that ‘My name is Jeff'. Almost each and every time I pass through TSA." 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street was a spin-off to the classic television series. In these Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed movies, Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill played high school undercover police officers.

The 2012 comedy brought in over $200 million at the box office. At the time, the 2014 follow-up had the second-best opening ever for an R-rated comedy.

In a June interview with ComicBook.com, Tatum expressed his continued hope for the long-rumored third Jump Street movie. The actor mentioned, "There is a project that was written, and it’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie."

Sony had been kicking about the concept of a crossover picture starring its comedy brands Men in Black and 21 Jump Street after the release of the two highly popular 21 Jump Street movies. Hill, Tatum's co-star, would later acknowledge that it was doubtful that the two films would merge.

Meanwhile, his latest film Blink Twice is currently running in theatres. The psychological thriller is co-written and directed by Zoë Kravitz.

