Top 10 Channing Tatum Movies to Add to Your Watchlist Before Watching Blink Twice; See Here

Channing Tatum began with small roles in teen films and has since become a major Hollywood star. He first gained popularity as a high school athlete in Coach Carter, then as a dancer in Step Up. Tatum's career spans action films, romantic comedies, and even a male stripper in Magic Mike.

Despite a few ups and downs, Tatum remains a prominent figure in Hollywood, with his continued collaboration with directors such as Steven Soderbergh demonstrating his continued success. Here are some of his most popular movies that you can watch before Blink Twice:

1. Logan Lucky

Logan Lucky is a fun heist film directed by Steven Soderbergh. Channing Tatum and Adam Driver play brothers plotting to rob a NASCAR race. Tatum stands out as a clever, down-to-earth character, and Driver and Daniel Craig add their own flair to the film.

Set in NASCAR culture, it combines humor with a heartfelt family story. Tatum's portrayal of a charming redneck is central to the film's appeal, and Craig's quirky performance adds to the fun of the southern-style caper.

2. She’s The Man

Channing Tatum made a name for himself in 2006 as Duke in She's the Man, a modern take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. Tatum's performance as a soccer player who unknowingly falls for Amanda Bynes' disguised character is surprisingly sensitive and open. In one memorable scene, Duke nearly kisses Viola, which adds depth to his character. This role, like his work in Step Up, highlighted Tatum's combination of physical skill and comedic timing.

3. 21 & 22 Jump Street

21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street add a humorous twist to a classic television series. These films, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, star Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill as undercover cops in high school.

The films are known for their witty dialogue and comedic scenarios. Tatum is recognized for his comedic performance, which includes a memorable drug trip scene and a playful Spanish accent.

4. Magic Mike XXL

Magic Mike may appear to be a celebration of Channing Tatum's male stripper past, but it goes deeper. Set during the Great Recession, it shows men using their bodies to make ends meet in uncertain times. Steven Soderbergh juxtaposes the drab outdoors with vibrant nightclub scenes, creating a fantasy escape.

5. Hail, Caesar!

Channing Tatum may appear too handsome for a Coen Brothers film, but in 2016's Hail, Caesar!, he fits right in. Tatum performs as Burt Gurney, a 1950s Hollywood musical star. The standout moment is the No Dames! number, in which he performs a lively sailor routine with playful implications.

This performance shows Tatum's classic choreography skills and provides a fun contrast to his Magic Mike roles. Despite the Coen Brothers' usual focus on troubled characters, Tatum's performance is a joyous tribute to classic Hollywood musicals.

6. The Lost City

Alan, also known as Dash (Tatum), stars in this Romancing the Stone-style adventure as a charmingly clueless hero. Dash's sleepy-eyed, lovable character is emphasized throughout the film, with his neck pillow serving as a comedic device.

He is on a mission to save Sandra Bullock, a widowed author, from the villainous Daniel Radcliffe. The film delivers exactly what fans want, with Dash's goofy heroism and the fun chemistry between the actors making for an entertaining watch.

7. Side Effects

In this film, Rooney Mara portrays a woman who is affected by a dangerous new drug. Channing Tatum plays her husband, who is from a difficult background. The film looks into the drug's impact on Mara's life, with Tatum contributing to the story. It shows Soderbergh's ability to bring out Tatum's skills.

8. Dog

Channing Tatum, known for his soldier roles in films such as Stop-Loss and the GI Joe series, takes on a new challenge with his directorial debut. He plays an injured staff sergeant who desperately wants to rejoin his unit.

To achieve this, he agrees to transport a traumatized military dog across the country for a comrade's funeral. Throughout their journey, their bond strengthens, and by the end, you'll want to adopt both the sergeant and the dog.

9. Foxcatcher

Foxcatcher, directed by Bennett Miller, who also headed Moneyball and Capote, was released in 2014. Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, and Channing Tatum are the film's main stars. Tatum gives a powerful, subtle performance as one of two wrestling brothers. Carell is almost unrecognizable, despite his heavy prosthetics. The suspenseful and intriguing movie highlights Tatum's undeveloped acting abilities. He can be proud of the movie and the role, which is exceptional for him.

10. Haywire

Steven Soderbergh played an important role in Channing Tatum's shift from teen movies to more serious roles. Tatum played a significant role in Haywire (2012), showing that he was more than just a teen star. The film received poor reviews, but it has since gained an avid fan base and has the potential to become a cult classic. This role helped Tatum's transition to more substantial acting projects.

