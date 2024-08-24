Charmed Star Rose McGowan Shares Regrets Over Lost Time with Late Actress Shannen Doherty: 'Wish I Could Have Gotten To Know Her Sooner'

Rose McGowan opened up on her deepest regret in her complicated friendship with her Charmed co-star, the late actress Shannen Doherty.

A month after Doherty died, McGowan shared her thoughts about their friendship. During a new episode of the podcast Let’s Be Clear she talked about what she misses most about Doherty and expressed a significant regret that is, not getting to know her better sooner.

The private time they had was also important to her, even though she wishes that they had done a podcast episode together. She made it clear how much she valued their relationship as it grew and lasted for many years despite false public impressions. She said, “I do regret not doing the podcast with her, but at the same time, I think because so much of our relationship had played out publicly, that to have that period of time just for us was really special."

One of the greatest regrets that McGowan has had is not having more time with Doherty before cancer claimed her life in July at age 53 after almost ten years of battling it. McGowan said, "I wish I could have gotten to know her sooner,” she admitted. “I don't know how that would have happened, but I wish we could have. We both despised corporate feminism."

They both disliked “corporate feminism” and were against performative activism. She defined it as "slogans, and fake activists, and people that are just doing it for the clicks and and the glory, but without actually putting in the work and the trauma that it takes to do that work."

Even if there had been issues between them, McGowan believes that Doherty became an inspiration to her over time after she joined Charmed as Paige Matthews in 2001. McGowan liked the fact that Doherty preferred directing to acting and was honest about the challenges they faced in entertainment. She added that living with such enthusiasm and rebellion was very relatable for her.

About 25 years later, Rose remembered last seeing her co-star before she passed away. It was during this period that they spent some moments alone together. She recalled her last interaction with the deceased actress, "About a month before she died, we got to be together just alone, just me and her, for the first time ever, and for the first time in 25 years. It was so cool, and we just actually didn't want the night to end. And it was both wholesome and – that word is so dorky, but here we are — it was sweet."

Shannen Doherty's former co-stars on Charmed will pay tribute to her at the 90s Con in Florida. Holly Marie Combs, Drew Fuller and Brian Krause will also be at the event recording their episode of the podcast House of Halliwell live.

