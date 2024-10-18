‘Cherish Every Moment’: Liam Payne’s Letter To His 10-Year-Old Self Resurfaces Following Singer’s Death At 31

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Liam Payne’s letter to himself has re-surfaced. As the music industry and the fans of Payne mourn the death of the singer, BBC Radio on Thursday dropped the late singer’s video, wherein he recited a letter written by him to his 10-year-old self.

On the episode, Scott Mills, the host, recalled the time he met with the former One Direction band member, who appeared on his show during the COVID pandemic. Mills informed his listeners on social media that he had asked people to pen a letter to their younger selves, and Payne’s letter was among all the entries he had received.

While the BBC host addressed the death of the 31-year-old on the day following the tragic accident, he also played a clip of the late singer reading his letter out for the audience. Ahead of playing the audio, the host warned his listeners that it might get heavy and sad to hear the words given the situation.

Mills said to the fans of Payne and the listeners on the platform, "This is... it’s quite sad to listen to. But I just really, really wanted to play it to you today.” Soon after, the audience could hear the late singer reading the letter as his picture in a recording room was put up as a cover.

Liam Payne’s Letter to His 10-year-old Self

In the emotional yet hopeful letter to himself, the former boy band member had written, “Dear 10-year-old Liam, Get ready! It's about to get little bumpy. Cherish every moment with your loved ones right now, as there's only a few more family holidays to enjoy; life is about to turn surreal.”

Further in the clip, the Strip That Down crooner highlighted his love for music and singing. He went on to explain his experience participating in the X-Factor and meeting the mother of his child. The later musician elaborated, "Not only will you audition for one of the biggest music shows in the world, but you'll also meet the future mother of your child."

Adding on the elements of his popularity and fame, Payne wrote to his younger self that it might help him to take a notch down and remember, “It's a marathon and not a sprint.”

Moreover, the Steal My Girl singer detailed his meeting with his fellow bandmates, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Zyan Malik, who were on the same track as him, back in 2010, when the formation of One Direction took place. He went on to reveal, "When you first meet them, it's going to be chaos but just remember to enjoy yourself.”

In the letter ahead, Payne shared some advice to his 10-year-old self: "Stay young at heart, as that's what this point of your life is all about; forgive more and learn to listen. You will have the most amazing time of your life, travel the world and live a life you barely imagined."

Liam wrote the letter back in 2020, when he had successfully released five studio albums, hit tracks together with other One Direction members, and four years into his solo career after the split from the band.

Liam Payne Details his Bond with Son Bear in the Letter

The late singer lovingly shared his connection with his son and spoke about the anxieties of being a parent. He expressed that even in moments when he felt like everything was coming to a close, he would unexpectedly encounter the most incredible person in his life—his son, Bear.

Payne welcomed his son with his ex, Cheryl Cole, in 2017. The singer met Cole on the sets of The X-Factor, where the latter had taken a seat on the judges’ panel in 2008.

As for Liam’s passing away, the young artist was declared dead by the Buenos Aires medics after falling off the balcony of his hotel room, located on the third floor. The reason for death was the late singer suffering from a skull fracture and severe injuries over the body.

