Liam Payne Death: A Rundown Of The Investigation Into 1D Star's Tragic Fall So Far

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Liam Payne, a former One Direction member, died at the age of 31 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to authorities, he fell from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo.

On Wednesday, emergency services responded to a report and found Payne's body in an interior courtyard. According to police, a preliminary autopsy found that Payne died as a result of both external and internal bleeding, as reported by the BBC.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing a loud noise shortly before Payne's body was found. Officers responded to initial reports of an aggressive man who could have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

When police arrived, they were notified of a sound in the courtyard, which led them to the tragic scene. According to Buenos Aires police, items found at the site included a bottle of whiskey, a lighter, and a mobile phone. In addition, medication was found in Payne's hotel room.

According to emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti, Payne had serious injuries. However, he declined to talk about the specifics of the fall. The investigation is still ongoing, with police stating that evidence has been gathered, including fingerprints and inspections of the balcony from which Payne fell.

Staff at Payne's hotel room reported a state of total disorder, with broken items and various medications, including Clonazepam and over-the-counter drugs.

A notebook and passport were also found. Police have gathered five witness statements, three from hotel employees and two from women who had been with Payne earlier that day but were not present during the fall.

Just hours before the incident, Liam Payne posted a Snapchat video saying, "It's a lovely day here in Argentina." The footage appeared to be from earlier this week when he was spending time with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

Following his passing, fans gathered outside the hotel to light candles and leave messages in his memory. "I was in my living room, and my sister told me Liam died," said Violeta Antier, a young fan. "We couldn't believe it. We came here directly to confirm it was true." Another fan stated, "This is the only way I have to say goodbye to him."

Liam Payne achieved global fame as a member of One Direction, which formed on The X Factor in 2010. The band's songs were What Makes You Beautiful and Story of My Life, elevating them to fame in pop music.

After the band announced their break in 2015, Payne pursued a solo career, achieving success with hits such as Strip That Down, which peaked at number three in the UK charts.

In August, he was announced as a judge on a new Netflix talent show alongside Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger. Payne's personal life featured a high-profile relationship with Girls Aloud's Cheryl Tweedy, with whom he had a son named Bear in 2017. The couple separated in 2018.

