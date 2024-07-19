Chris Hemsworth Shares A Wholesome Post On Instagram Wishing His Wife Elsa Pataky On Her Birthday

Chris Hemsworth is notorious for sharing candid pictures with his family, especially with his wife Elsa Pataky. This time it was no different. As it was her birthday, the actor took to his Instagram to share a carousel post containing heartfelt pictures of the two.

Chris Hemsworth wishes Elsa Pataky on her birthday

The Extraction star posted multiple pictures with his wife Elsa and their three children in honor of her 48th birthday on July 18.

The first picture consisted of the couple on the sets of Hemswoth’s recently released film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Both can be seen dressed and in their make-up, posing at the camera.

In the next picture, the pair seems to be out on a dinner with their three children. India Rose, 12 and 10-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha.

The third photo consisted of Elsa alone, candidly smiling as she was surrounded by pebbles and shells. The fourth picture is from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, where we can see the actor in his Thor ensemble and Elsa in the Wolf Woman ensemble.

He captioned this post saying, “Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady@elsapataky.” The comments are flooded with his fans wishing Elsa on her birthday. Take a look at the post below.

Chris Hemsworth on his experience working with his wife on Furiosa

During the UK premiere of Furiosa, Hemsworth was asked about working with his wife in the film. The actors shared that it was just like date night for them. He added that they have three children and they have to go to work to get away from them and then the kids follow them.

The Avengers actor continued the conversation by saying that he values the time he spends with Elsa, especially in a “creative space.” He added, “You get sort of parent roles and, you know, you desperately try and find moments with the two of you on a film set. I'll take it; I'll take what I can."

Both individuals have previously worked together in two movies, Thor: Love and Thunder and 12 Strong.

During his interview with the British GQ magazine, he praised his wife for her support over the years. He said that everything Elsa has given him has been incredible including. He added that had could not have done any of the things without it.

