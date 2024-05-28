Furiosa Box Office Memorial Day Weekend: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth film grosses USD 65 million globally

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by George Miller and starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth had an extremely low extended first weekend at the global box office as it grossed 65 million dollars worldwide. These numbers are not just lower than Mad Max: Fury Road which released back in 2015, but potentially half of it. The road ahead for Furiosa is going to get more and more difficult as more new releases flood the marketplace.

Furiosa Grossed 65 Million Dollars Over The Long Weekend; Requires 450 Million Dollars To Breakeven

Furiosa grossed 31 million dollars over the long Memorial Day weekend in the domestic market and collected around 34 million dollars internationally. For a movie budgeted at over 160 million dollars, much better collections were expected. The Mad Max prequel needs a minimum of 450 million dollars worldwide for a theatrical breakeven but the chances look bleak, regardless of how well it has been received by those who have watched it. The buzz on social media is not translating to theatrical footfalls and that's pretty much the story.

Furiosa Is The Number One Film At The Worldwide Box Office For The Weekend

The only redemption for Furiosa is that it is the number one film at the global box office for the weekend as The Garfield Movie grossed around 50 million dollars. It is very likely to stay the top grossing film next weekend before the big June 2024 releases like Bad Boys: Ride Or Die and Inside Out 2 take the top spot.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Joins Lightyear And Solo As Prequels That Didn't Excite Moviegoers

Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015 was not a hit itself. It struggled to breakeven theatrically. The actioner attained a cult status over the course of time. However, a prequel to Mad Max was always going to be tricky. Audiences generally don't show willingness for films that have a definite end. Since Furiosa was based on the events leading up to Mad Max: Fury Road, the prospective viewers knew that Furiosa will remain alive. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga now joins Lightyear and Solo: A Star Wars Story as prequels that audiences didn't show much interest in.

Watch the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer

About Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the origin story of Imperator Furiosa (young - Alyla Browne, old - Anya Taylor-Joy). The movie is the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie revolves around how Furiosa escapes Citadel and eventually manages to take her revenge from Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga In Theatres

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theatres. You can book your tickets for the movie now.

