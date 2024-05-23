Furiosa A Mad Max Saga Review: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth film is an exhilarating prequel to Fury Road

Name: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Director: George Miller

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne, Tom Bruke, Charlee Fraser

Rating: 4/5

Where To Watch: Theatres

Plot:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the origin story of Imperator Furiosa (young - Alyla Browne, old - Anya Taylor-Joy). The movie is the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. A young Furiosa lives happily in Green Place of Many Mothers, also known as the place of abundance. She gets abducted by members of biker warlord Dementus' horde. All the members that she is abducted by, are killed by Furiosa's mother (Charlee Fraser), a sniper, as she follows the abductors. Furiosa doesn't utter a word when interrogated by Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Her mother comes to the rescue and they escape but Dementus is able to catch hold of her and burn her to death while little Furiosa watches. Furiosa is later caged by Dementus.

Dementus and his men, while searching for the place of abundance, run into a war boy who guides them to Citadel instead of the place of abundance, assuming that Citadel is what they were referring to. Dementus reaches Citadel and tries to turn people of Citadel against their leader. The leader, Immortan Joe, seizes their bikes and weapons but Dementus, along with a few of his men, and Furiosa, manages to escape. Dementus rebuilds his horde and seizes Immortan Joe's rig that is leaving Gastown. This helps him to negotiate with Immortan Joe, who settles to give Dementus, the authority to rule over Gastown and also give him some ration in exchange of Furiosa and his organic mechanic.

Joe wants Furiosa as a breeder but she is not old enough. She lives with Joe's other wives, regardless. Rictus, son of Joe is infatuated by Furiosa. Furiosa manages to escape after Rictus sees the map to the place of abundance, on her hand. Furiosa shaves off her head and colours her face to become unrecognisable. She passes herself as a mute war boy and learns how to build a rig.

The story of Furiosa that follows, shows how Furiosa escapes Citadel and eventually manages to take her revenge from Dementus.

What works for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is an exhilarating, enthralling, breathtaking and absorbing action-thriller that acts as a fitting prequel to the cult-classic, Mad Max: Fury Road. The story is intricate and immaculate. The world building is phenomenal and you instantly are transported to a post-apocalyptic, dystopian world that is created by visionary, George Miller. George Miller so seamlessly connects Furiosa to Fury Road that you feel like they are pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, always meant to just come together. The cinematography screams brilliance. The action choreography is the best that it can ever be. The acting performances are terrific, with Hemsworth being the pick of the actors. He is a total mad man and he acts so well that he makes you loathe him through the film. All in all, for those who love Fury Road, loving Furiosa is an absolute no-brainer.

What doesn't work for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

After Furiosa escapes biodome, thanks to Rictus' inability to catch her, neither Joe, nor his other son try finding her. Whether it was intentional or not is something we may not know.

Also, a chase sequence where Furiosa is under the rig, goes on for longer than it should.

Apart from this, Furiosa is just outstanding.

Watch the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer

Performances in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Alyla Browne as young Furiosa is excellent.

Anya Taylor-Joy as old Furiosa is brilliance personified. She puts up a class act.

Chris Hemsworth as Dementus is a RIOT. Hemsworth delivers, perhaps his best performance ever. There are few long-take scenes which land extremely well due to his class act.

Tom Bruke as Praetorian Jack plays a strong author-backed role to perfection.

Every other actor in the movie does a marvellous job and deserves appreciation.

Final Verdict of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a fitting prequel to classic Mad Max: Fury Road. Furiosa has high-octane action and drama, and is just too enthralling and exciting to miss.

You can watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in theatres from the 24th of May, 2024. Book your tickets now.

