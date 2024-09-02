Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Australian Father’s Day With Dad Craig And Brother Luke By Doing THIS Outdoor Activity; See Here

Actor Chris Hemsworth made sure his folks felt special on their day! The actor spent Father’s Day in Australia on motorcycles with his dad, Craig Hemsworth, and his brother, Luke Hemsworth, on September 1.

The star shared pictures for his fans to enjoy, including a selfie of the trio. 'Happy Father’s Day here in Australia! Fun ride with Dad and bro,' the Thor star captioned the post. The snaps he posted were wholesome, as everyone looked great in those pictures alongside their sleek bikes.

Luke, Chris, and Liam Hemsworth—the trio of talented brothers who are all in the film industry—were raised in Melbourne, the Outback, and on Phillip Island.

Over the years, Chris has spoken thoroughly of his upbringing."My parents worked in child protection for many years," the actor told El Pais in 2023." He highlighted how his parents taught him to put others before himself and always help people in need.

"The influence of my parents and what I grew up with in that environment—that motivation was a huge inspiration. We have to put aside our own personal well-being to help others," he added, as per PEOPLE.

Coming to his brothers, all three of them have achieved significant success in the showbiz industry. It all started in 2001 when Luke Hemsworth booked a role on the Australian soap Neighbours, and eventually, the rest of the two joined him.

While Chris rose to fame with his role in Thor and Avengers, the younger two brothers achieved mainstream success in the early 2010s. The brothers, along with their family, are very close, and Chris often shares snippets of their time on social media.

Meanwhile, Chris is married to Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, with whom he shares twin sons born in 2014. On the other hand, Liam was married to pop star Miley Cyrus. The couple had an on-and-off relationship until they finalized their divorce in 2019. Liam is now dating actress and model Gabriella Brooks.

