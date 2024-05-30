Furiosa: What Happened To Scrotus As He Skips Fury Road? Here's What We Know

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, focusing on the titular protagonist Furiosa's journey across the Wasteland to return home to the Green Place. The film also introduces new villains, such as Scrotus, and provides more insight into the Mad Max series. The highly anticipated film is now available.

Scrotus, a character from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is absent from Mad Max: Fury Road. He is a child of Immortan Joe and works with Rictus to enforce his rule at the Citadel. However, he is absent without explanation, leaving a mystery in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Scrotus's absence in the prequel raises questions about his role in the story.

Scrotus may have died between Furiosa and Fury Road

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the main antagonist of the movie, Dementus takes over the oil refinery Gastown, causing it to be destroyed. Furiosa captures Dementus and seeks revenge for her mother's death. In Mad Max: Fury Road, the People Eater, an ally of Joe, controls Gastown. In the Mad Max video game, Scrotus leads Gastown and serves as the primary antagonist, ultimately killed by Max Rockatansky.

Furiosa implies that a considerable time passes between the titular character’s triumph over Dementus and her escape with Joe’s five wives in Fury Road. A lot can happen in that time, especially in the Mad Max universe.

Mad Max: Fury Road suggests that Scrotus died after Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The 2015 film reveals the People Eater is now running Gas Town, but Scrotus's death is not explained. It is possible that Scrotus died between the 2015 Mad Max video game and Fury Road. This question could be answered in an upcoming Mad Max prequel movie, focusing on Max one year before Fury Road, resolving the major Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga mystery.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga director teases re-release of the prequel with big change

George Miller, creator of the Mad Max franchise, has hinted at the black-and-white version of Warner Bros.' Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, following the theatrical release of the Fury Road prequel. During a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused, Miller admitted that he has already finished editing the black-and-white version of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which he’s planning to call Tinted Black & Chrome.

"We’ve done it already. It’s the last thing I did on this film, and I call it Tinted Black & Chrome, or I want to call it Tinted Black & Chrome," Miller said of his fascination with making black-and-white cuts of his movies. "I must say, it’s really interesting. I’m still trying to demystify why the black and white, for me, has something more elemental to it. I still can’t quite put my finger on it. It’s not because they look like old black-and-white movies, it’s something else. It’s like if we took a picture of ourselves right now, it might look a little more dramatic if it was black and white."

Miller directed Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, co-written with Nico Lathouris. The prequel stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber, Charlee Fraser, and Lachy Hulme. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation, receiving a 7-minute standing ovation from the audience.

The official synopsis for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga reads, "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

In a previous interview with USA Today, Miller confirmed that he has an idea for another Mad Max prequel, which would probably shift the franchise’s focus back to its titular character, who was previously portrayed by Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy.

"In terms of where we are going, there's this account of Max in the year before we meet him in Fury Road, which we still have," Miller revealed. "I don't want to jinx it, but it's the story we call 'Max in the Wasteland,' and it looks at what forges him as a character. If the planets align, I'd love to do it."

