Chris Martin Shares Heartfelt Reason for Attending Daughter Apple’s Debutante Ball: ‘I’m So in Love With Her’

When the apple of his eye asks him to do something, Chris Martin does it. In a cover story interview with Rolling Stone, published on Thursday, December 19, the Coldplay frontman spoke about his and his daughter Apple's debutante ball experience in Paris in November.

The event was “so not something I ever thought I’d do, but because I’m so in love with her, I’m like, ‘OK,’” Martin, 47, said of his daughter, 20.

Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and their son Moses, 18, also joined Apple and him at the Le Bal des Débutantes on November 30. The family all donned Valentino, with Apple’s dress reportedly taking 750 hours to make.

Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner, also attended the illustrious event.

At one point during the ball last month, Chris and Apple shared a sweet father-daughter dance where they chatted and laughed.

In his RS interview, the Yellow crooner also joked about how he enjoys embarrassing Moses in public. “I like [my kids] very much. Even though they’re not biologically mine—I’m breaking the story now,” he jested.

Per Chris, his favorite trick to embarrass his son is to tell people approaching them for pictures that he is not his son, but his partner. The Sparks singer added, “Yeah, I like them a lot. I think they are mine, to be fair.”

Elsewhere in his interview, the musician noted he feels sad without his kids in the nest, as they are both off to college. However, he also mentioned that if they were still living with him, it would have been weirder, and he would have been worried about their lack of drive to do their own thing in the world.

Martin and Paltrow were married for more than 10 years before they separated in 2014, finalizing their divorce two years later.

Paltrow has since moved on with Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018, while Martin has been dating Dakota Johnson since 2017.

While the latter couple has been at the center of breakup rumors over the past year, the Coldplayer seemingly confirmed that he and the Fifty Shades star are still very much together. In his chat with the aforementioned publication, he said while he is not denying the power of a romantic relationship, he’d like to keep it private and cherish it away from the spotlight.

