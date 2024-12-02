‘Obnoxious And Entitled’: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Slammed For Stealing Fellow Le Bal des Débutantes’ Spotlight

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, was labeled “obnoxious and entitled” for stealing the spotlight from a fellow debutant at the Le Bal des Débutantes ball in Paris. In the TikTok video posted by the 20-year-old on Sunday, December 1, she could be seen photobombing another girl’s photo to have her photo taken by a professional photographer.

The fellow debutante, who wore a black dress, was seen smiling at the camera before turning around to see that Apple had walked into the frame, ruining her shot. Although the unidentified girl brushed off the former’s interruption, netizens were too quick to critique Apple’s move.

The college junior was seen posing with her hands on her hips before the photographer asked her to move and make way for another debutante to get her professional pictures clicked. The critiques called out the model’s “mean girl” behavior. “she just came and stole that other girl’s thunder … ok,” one user commented on the post.

Another user pointed out that the “girl in black was literally posing when Apple took over.” The user also claimed that her walk-off seemed as if she was “mocking” the process. “Erm she couldn’t give the girl before her moment no,” a third user added. “How Obnoxious and entitled she is,” another chimed in.

Another user named Apple, Regina George, is the cunning and sociopathic character from Mean Girls, played by Rachel McAdams. On the other hand, some people chimed in support of the young celebrity, suggesting she was “joking” and “having fun.”

“I think she was being silly and having fun. This made me like her. She has a sense of humor over the ridiculousness of this,” another user wrote in support of Apple.