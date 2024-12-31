Chris Pratt Says Some Jokes Made By Jim O'Heir In Parks And Rec Character Were 'Meaner Than They Were Funny'

Jim O'Heir famously portrayed the hilarious Jerry Gergich in Parks and Recreation, and writing his mean-spirited punches had always been a delicate dance. However, the actor leaned on his co-star, Chris Pratt, to ensure the jokes were not too edgy.

In O'Heir's recently released book Welcome to Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation, he recalled his conversation with Pratt on this subject. "I remember you, particularly more than some others, being worried about some of the Jerry bits being...mean," O'Heir said.

"I remember you saying, 'Jimmy, you okay with these?'... Do you remember that feeling at all?" he added. The Jurrasic World actor admitted that there were moments when he was "concerned" out of his love and care for his co-star.

"I knew that there were some jokes that were, like, mean. But meaner than they were funny," Pratt said.

"If it's a joke, it's funny. But if it's mean for the sake of being mean," she said, adding that as someone who's not a fan of mean-spirited humor, he felt checking in on O'Heir.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor recalled a particular moment where he had to put his foot down. "There was that time you use the printer, and it says something like, 'Jerry sucks' on a piece of paper," he said.

Pratt stepped in, saying he didn't think the gig was funny. "For the most part, I rolled with it, but there were a couple times where I think it went too far, and I was concerned for you," he added. O'Heir also reflected on his own experience on the show.

"My theory was, 'It's funny, and these are just jobs. I'm happy to be around." But still, he expressed appreciation to Pratt for his solidarity," he said, adding that he expressed his appreciation for Pratt in solidarity.

He thanked the actor and Amy Poehler for checking in on him and called it unexpected and "special." Pratt further claimed that his bond with O'Heir was formed because of their mutual roots in the Midwest. "and people from the Midwest — their love language is, like, teasing. You learn to take your lumps and roll with it," he added.