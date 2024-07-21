Chrissy Teigen Shares A Wholesome Carousel Post On Social Media Featuring Her Children And Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is known to share heartfelt pictures with her family. This time it was no different. The model shared a bunch of pictures reflecting how her family is spending the summer season. Read ahead to know more and check out the post shared by Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen shares a post featuring her family

Teigen took to her Instagram on July 20, Saturday where she posted some candid photos with her husband, John Legend, Luna Simone, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander. Her son Miles Theodore did not appear in this post.

In the first picture, the pair's 13-month-old child, Wren smiles sitting in a high chair, showing off his huge smile, where his little baby teeth also appeared.

The second picture features her 18-month-old child Esti who appears to be playing with drumsticks and bells attached to her feet. The next picture features Teigen's older daughter Luna Simone holding a director’s slate, posing with her father on the set of The Voice. She also appeared in the next photo.

The next picture consisted of Esti, who can be seen eating a bowl of spaghetti while donning her rainbow-colored sunglasses. The carousel post consisted of two videos of Wren, playing a children's piano and walking a few steps.

Teigen also appeared in one of the photos with a bearded dragon. She simply captioned this picture saying, “in summmmmmerrrrrrr.” Many people complimented the post in the comments section. Check out the post below.

Chrissy Teigen on her husband, John Legend’s culinary skills

During her recent interview with People, the model shared about her husband's cooking skills. She shared that he had been cooking a lot recently.

She added that her husband had been regularly surprising her with delicious meals and also expressed happiness watching Legend’s evolving cooking skills in the kitchen. She shared that this skill came as a surprise to the musician.

The model revealed that he likes to spend his time in the kitchen and listen to his favorite podcast. When Teigen was asked about what she and the singer like to cook, she shared that they have their staple recipes that they make a few times a week in the house.

