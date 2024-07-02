John Legend Shares Adorable Glimpse Of His Mexico Vacation With Kids; See HERE

American singer-songwriter and pianist, John Legend shared some photos from his family vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico. The 45-year-old posted pictures of himself with his four children in the pool, on Instagram.

In the first slide, John is seen holding his daughters Luna Simone, 8, and Esti Maxine, 17 months, while his older son, Miles Theodore, 6, stands behind smiling wide. Legend is also holding his youngest of the bunch, son, Wren Alexander, 12 months, as they all pose for the family picture.

Legend shares his children with model Chrissy Teigen and also posted a snap of some artwork on his right shoulder by daughter Luna in the second slide. The artwork was made up of four sparkly blue flowers with golden centers and painted on the singer.

Legend captioned the picture “Babies! Back art by Luna Simone”. We can only assume these pictures were taken by Chrissy herself. Ryan Tedder, the frontman of the popular OneRepublic band asked if he was in Thailand, in the comment section.

Legend himself replied that he was in Punta Mina. Fans flooded the singer’s comments with heart-warming comments, with many well-wishing his beautiful family.

"Everything I see these beautiful pictures it makes me smile Luna, great artwork! You're super talented, sweetie" read one, while another said, “You guys are looking so beautiful.”

Some fans in particular were also excited about any music that John Legend was planning on releasing. “Can’t wait for the album release” read one comment. John Legend released his latest album, titled ‘Legend’ back in 2022.

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen also took to Instagram to share moments from their vacation. She posted snaps of her going zip lining in Mexico with her two eldest children. In the first two slides, we can see Teigen going on the zip line first, then with Luna and Miles.

In the final slide, she posted a picture of herself with Legend and their eldest children.

ALSO READ: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Support Justin Timberlake At His Concert Amid His DWI Scandal