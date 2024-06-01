‘Needs To Be Brought To Light': John Legend Addresses Allegations Against Sean Diddy Combs

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

John Legend has finally opened up about the mounting allegations of sexual assault cases against Sean Diddy Combs. Legend in his recent interview revealed that he was “horrified by the allegations” made against the rap star.

Further Legend shared his perspective on these sexual allegation cases, where he firmly believed that one should always trust women in such scenarios. Further, he expressed his wish for the rightful justice for the victims in the case.

John Legend on Sean Diddy Combs’ sexual allegation cases

Combs was first dragged to court by his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, who accused him of years of sexual assault. Though the case was closed later in an off-court settlement, it started a chain reaction against Combs, as multiple victims of his past filed a case against him on severe assault charges. The rapper’s public image degraded as CNN released Combs’ 2016 video of assaulting Ventura, which eventually went viral on the internet.

Now, John Legend addressed the Combs' sexual assault lawsuits, by making his stance crystal clear to the public. Legend made it clear that he sided with the victims of the case, as he revealed being horrified by the multiple lawsuits and the viral video. "I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out," Combs stated in his interview with CNN. "And absolutely it's something that needs to be brought to light when it happens."

The renowned American singer then shared his belief that one should by default trust women in sexual allegation cases. “My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations and to make sure that we do whatever we can to support women,” he added. Further Legend hoped the victims of the lawsuit are “heard and that any kind of accountability and reparations can be made to make these women whole again.”

Legend and Combs had even collaborated in the past, for the 2023 track, Kim Porter. But this didn’t stop Legend from publicly calling out Combs for his “shameful” past actions as he wished for the welfare of his victims. “It’s quite a shame. I really just want accountability and hopefully some healing for all of his victims,” Legend remarked.

Sean Diddy Combs on his viral assault video

The 2016 video made public by CNN, shows Combs brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Ventura, as she tried to sneak out of the hotel room and his captivity. Combs however caught up to her and then pinned her down as he mercilessly kicked her, before dragging her back to the room. However, the court was not able to take any action against Combs on the grounds of the video as it was beyond the timeframe of jurisdiction. But the video acted as a final blow to Combs’ public profile.

Sean Diddy Combs however addressed his dreadful actions in an apology video, shared through his Instagram account. In the clip, Combs apologized for his past actions, as admits being in a pathetic condition back then, revealing that he underwent the therapeutic procedures to deal with his inner monster.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f**ked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab," Combs stated.

Well, the public apology was however not sufficient enough to uplift his image. At present, as per CNN, Combs is still charged with seven active sexual allegation cases against him.

The seven public lawsuits overwhelm the American rapper on the charges of sexual assault, physical abuse, rape, sexual trafficking, nonconsensual pornography, and much more. It is to be seen though if victims of Combs are served the rightful justice or not.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

