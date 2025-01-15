Christina Haack Opens Up About Estranged Husband Josh Hall’s New Relationship: 'Narcissism At...'

Christina Haack recently opened up about what she feels about her estranged husband, Josh Hall, as he made his new romance public on social media. The Christiana in the Country star’s comments came just a day after Josh Hall took to Instagram to share his newfound romantic relationship with his present girlfriend.

For those who do not know, model Stephanie Gabrys happens to be the present partner of Hall.

The HGTV star recently spoke about her and Josh Hall’s ongoing divorce on her Instagram stories. "I just threw up in my mouth. Quoting a Mariah Carey song is a new low, even for you. Trust me idgaf about Josh's life. I do, however, care about his bts tactics. Narcissism at its finest," Christina Haack, who previously had the last name Hall, wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Her comments came as a response to Hall's spokesperson, who had previously shared with Life & Style that Haack should “resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show."

He went on to add that the star should simply focus on her new relationship and stop poking at the Josh Hall topic.

The spokesperson even made a reference to Mariah Carey's lyrics, “Why you so obsessed with me?” wishing the best to Haack.

For those unaware, Haack filed for divorce nearly after three years of marriage in July. Her filing mentioned "irreconcilable differences," being the reason for the couple’s split, as per PEOPLE.

Haack is currently dating Christopher Larocca, who is the president and CEO of Network Connex.

