Christina Hall Responds To Ex-Husband Josh Hall’s “Manufactured Drama” Post; READ

Christina Hall recently addressed the social media post that was shared by her former husband, Josh Hall. In the post, Josh had claimed that their HGTV show, The Flip Off, was a “manufactured drama.”

The former husband of Christina Hall, who is now known as Christina Haack, took to his Instagram stories on January 6 and posted the above-stated comment about their HGTV show. Responding to this, Haack went on to reshare the message while also writing, “Manufactured?!”

In the post by Haack, which was reshared on the same day, January 6, she went on to add that no one had asked Josh to be rude to her. “That was all-natural,” she added on her own Instagram Stories.

Taking things further, Christina Hall then even shared a selfie where she could be seen crying while sitting in a car. Per Life & Style, this picture was taken after filming the show back in the summer of 2024.

In the photo, the lady had written that the picture was taken after one of her shoots with her then-husband, Josh. “This is ‘real’ and a reminder to myself that I deserve better,” Haack wrote.

Her comments came following an upload by Josh Hall, where he had shared a screenshot of an article. Per reports, the since-expired story of an article teased a “tense fight” between him and Christina was promised to be aired on The Flip Off.

In his social media story, Josh Hall wrote about how the show couldn’t generate “enough ratings with celebrity designers, so you rely on manufactured drama” around him. In his post Hall also addressed himself as a “nobody.”

He even tagged HGTV, stating that the channel has changed over the years.