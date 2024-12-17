Cindy Crawford Reflects On Her Christmas Plans; Says, ‘I Don’t Get Hung Up On It Has To Be On 25th’

Cindy Crawford opened up about her plans for the Christmas celebrations. The actress-model revealed that she does not tend to be hung up on the date but instead celebrates the festivities when her kids are home and the family is together.

In conversation with People Magazine, Crawford claimed she, along with her husband and kids, would fly away to a far destination to celebrate the holiday season, but with her two children growing up, they have their priorities, and Crawford’s priority is to get all the members of the family under one roof.

While chatting with the media portal, the actress-model shared, "We usually end up going away, ever since the kids were little, and it was during school holidays." She further added that before they left home, Crawford would decorate the house and put up the Christmas tree.

The model shares her son and daughter, Presley and Kaia, with her husband, Rande Gerber. With both of her kids staying away from the house for career purposes, Crawford claimed that it has been difficult to keep up with the changes. Even in the food habits.

ALSO READ: Cindy Crawford Plastic Surgery: Botox, Collagen Treatments, And More

The actress shared, "It changes over the years because all of a sudden someone's gluten-free or whatever." She continued to state, "I think the older I get, the less—I just realize it's about being together without the stress.”

She continued to say, "So if you end up celebrating your family Christmas on the 26th, that's okay. I try not to get hung up on it; it has to be a certain way because every year is different than the last year.”

Advertisement

Opening up about her kids, the actress-model shared, "Fortunately, my kids both usually want to be with us a lot. But also they have partners or whatever, so sometimes you don't get the day. Then we will just say, 'Okay, so we'll do Christmas three days later, or two days before. Again, I don't get hung up on that it has to be on the 25th."

Crawford is looking forward to celebrating her Christmas with her kids and husband, irrespective of the date.

ALSO READ: When Cindy Crawford asked Dennis Rodman In a Swimsuit if His Nickname The Worm was 'Indicative of Anything'