Cindy Crawford Plastic Surgery: Botox, Collagen Treatments, And More

Cindy Crawford has always graced fashion magazine covers and runaways with her striking personality and alluring looks. The 80s model has always been on top of the fashion world, with her being the front face of various high-end magazines, including British Vogue, Elle, Allure, Cosmopolitan, W, Harper’s Bazaar, and so on. The American model oozes confidence wherever she goes and her ageless beauty is unparalleled. Unlike celebrities who shy away from accepting undergoing plastic surgeries, Cindy admittedly accepts that she has no aversion to cosmetic treatments. From botox to collagen treatments, here are all the details about Cindy Crawford’s plastic surgery story.

Who Is Cindy Crawford?

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Cynthia Ann Crawford was born on February 20, 1966, in DeKalb, Illinois, U.S. She went to DeKalb High School and even got a scholarship to pursue a course in chemical engineering at Northwestern University. However, her passion for modeling made her drop out of college to pursue a full-time career in modeling. But how did her interest in modeling ignite? Let’s understand how!

When Cindy was in her junior year, she got photographed by Roger Legel, a local photographer who took her picture for a publication, and that was Cindy’s first-ever cover. She received a positive response for the picture, which made her realize her passion for modeling.

After moving to New York City in 1986, she began working with the Elite New York modeling agency. In 1987, she appeared in the movie, The Secret of My Success and was featured on the cover of British Vogue (1990 edition) alongside other top models. Soon enough, she got widespread acclaim and started working with elite fashion magazines, such as Vogue, Elle, Allure, and so on.

Crawford hit the spotlight by posing nude for Playboy magazine in 1988. Her style, aura, and magnetic personality didn’t go unnoticed and she was named the second most beautiful woman in the world by Shape magazine survey in 1997 followed by one of the 50 most beautiful people in 2002 by People magazine.

Her impeccable fashion style can make anyone’s jaw drop! In 1991, she set serious fashion goals by embracing a ravishing red Versace dress at the 63rd Academy Awards. The impact that dress had on the fashion world was magnificent, resulting in the production of many copies and duplicates of the dress.

After years of successful modeling, the brown-eyed beauty quit modeling in 2000, and since then, she has only been appearing occasionally in fashion magazines. Cindy Crawford ventured into entrepreneurship and launched a line of beauty products called Meaningful Beauty for Guthy-Renker along with Jean-Louis Sebagh. She also owns a line of furniture, known as the Cindy Crawford Home Collection.

Talking about her relationships, the model got married to Richard Gere in 1991 but later got divorced in 1995. In 1998, she got married to Rande Gerber and the couple share two children, a son Presley Walker Gerber and a daughter Kaia Jordan Gerber.

Now that we have taken a look at Cindy Crawford’s personal life and personal achievements, let’s learn all about her plastic surgery story.

Insights Into Cindy Crawford’s Plastic Surgery

Crawford has always been vocal about receiving cosmetic procedures and admitted that at the age of 29, she met a plastic surgeon and gave her surgeon all the credit for helping her maintain her youth. But what actually did the supermodel get done? Let’s find out below!

Cindy Crawford’s Botox

During her 20s, Cindy didn’t really think about any cosmetic procedures. However, when she reached her 30s, she had a sudden realization — aging was a real thing, and being in the modeling industry, she had a bit of pressure to look a certain way. Although she maintains a healthy diet and works out, the iconic supermodel knew that wasn’t enough to maintain her youth, and hence she resorted to Botox.

Botox injections are used to smoothen out wrinkles , decrease the width of the jaw, and give a youthful appearance to the face.

Cindy adopted this anti-aging treatment to give a fuller appearance to her face and reverse the signs of aging.

Cindy Crawford’s Collagen Treatments

Collagen is a structural protein that provides structure and strength to the skin, muscles, tissues, and bones ( 1 ). Collagen treatments include supplements, injections, and microneedling — all these lines of treatments help boost collagen production, thereby minimizing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars .

The Vogue model has openly confessed to the use of collagen to get smooth and wrinkle-free skin. In an interview, she candidly revealed that she “counts on vitamin injections, botox, and collagen” to restore elasticity, as she believes that past a certain age, creams work only on the “texture of the skin” but not really to “boost skin’s elasticity.”

Cindy Crawford’s Views on Aging And Cosmetic Procedures

The self-made star has nothing but appraise for those trying to look good. In an interview, she revealed that if there is something that you can change, then so be it but if not, then we must learn to accept it.

Talking about her famous beauty mark above the lip, she revealed that she kept her mole and how it ended up being “something that made people remember” her. She further said that if she is really “unhappy” with something and has the power to change it, she does!

During an interview, when she was asked about the role of cosmetic surgeries in a healthy body image, she didn’t shy away from saying that she doesn’t like to “judge” people for these choices as these are “personal.”

What Advice Does Cindy Crawford Have for Women Approaching Their 50s?

For women approaching their 50s, the mother of two has plain advice, and that is to stay away from “magnifier mirrors.” Further, she advises women to focus on the day they have in front of them and make the best out of it.

What Else Does Cindy Crawford Do to Maintain Her Beauty?

The model looks beautiful in the fifth decade of her life, and it’s all a result of a “simple and healthy life,” which according to her works “miracles.” She revealed that she sips a lot of water, takes care of her diet, and exercises on a regular basis to look and feel good. This daily beauty regimen helps her maintain her skin’s health. However, she never takes credit away from her surgeon and candidly mentioned that she owes the quality of her skin to her cosmetic surgeon.

Cindy Crawford’s Before And After Plastic Surgery Photos

Before:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Even with striking facial features, Cindy Crawford gave into the pressure to look youthful and thus took the help of Botox injections and collagen treatments to get a flawless appearance. It’s true that people bat their eyes on those who have undergone cosmetic enhancements, for the prime reason that they believe it promotes “superficial beauty standards” — however, the fact is that Cindy Crawford doesn’t pay any heed to such judgments and believes in doing what she feels is right. Cindy Crawford’s plastic surgery story tells us that embracing the signs of aging isn’t for everyone and that getting some work done to look even better is not entirely wrong, either, provided that the celebrity doesn’t directly endorse such treatments.

