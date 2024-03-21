Clint Howard Joins The Bold And The Beautiful Cast; Actor Set To Debut As Homeless Man With Key Clues

Clint Howard, Ron Howard's brother, prepares for his soap opera debut on The Bold and the Beautiful. According to People, Clint Howard will portray Tom, a homeless man on the CBS hit, who provides crucial clues to the cast for solving a mystery.

Reportedly, Clint, aged 64, has commenced filming his scenes already, with the episodes featuring him slated to air on April 26 and 29 on the network.

About Clint Howard and His Career In and Beyond Hollywood

Clint's Hollywood journey started alongside his brother Ron Howard, then 70, on The Andy Griffith Show as children. Since then, he has starred in numerous films and shows, such as Gentle Ben, Apollo 13, and The Waterboy. In total, the younger Howard brother boasts over 200 acting credits.

Throughout his decades-long career, Clint has also dabbled in music, having created a band named The Kempsters. What's with the name you ask? Well, the members of the band were all neighbors and friends of Clint from Kempt Street. The band retired in 1983.

Besides acting and music, Clint also was passionate about golf back in his prime days. He reportedly played 150 rounds a year from 1990 until his hip replacements forced him to quit.

Among the Howard brothers, one would say Ron is the successful one, but that does not bother Clint even a wee bit. The actor has conveyed the feeling loud and clear on more than one occasion.

Ron Howard – A better big brother than a movie director

Ron and Clint Howard have worked together on multiple projects over the years including their 2022 book, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.

About his elder brother, Clint said in an appearance on The Drew Barrymore show in 2022, “He is a great older brother. He's a hall-of-fame movie director and he's a better big brother than he is a movie director.”

Previously, he had also shared that he viewed Ron as a role model rather than a competition throughout his professional journey.

During his appearance on The View, Clint said, “Not only did I have a beautiful mentor in Dad, but I had a great example in Ron.”

He added, “Ron’s five years older than me, so he had already gotten into the business when, luck have it, I got into the business, and I saw by example how he was doing it all. It was beautiful and it gave me confidence.”

Clint last appeared on the big screen as Commander Buck Martinez on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in 2022.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+.

