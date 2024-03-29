Coachella 2024: List Of Major Parties, Events Taking Place On Weekend One As Music Festival Returns To Polo Grounds For 25th Year

Coachella 2024 is just around the corner. The much-celebrated Music and Art Festival is all set to return to the Polo Grounds for its 25th year, and music lovers couldn't be more stoked about it.

Taking place over the course of two weekends in Indio, California, Coachella, this year will be held between April 12-14 and April 19-21 and will see musical artists such as Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, and Lana Del Rey headline the festival.

Though fans have a good enough reason to get excited about the star-studded lineup during the festival itself, there are also countless parties and events to look forward to, details of which we are providing below.

Sooo…Get Set Coachella, you’ll!

List of Events at Parties at Coachella 2024 (Weekend 1) — All Of Them Worth Checking Out!

Friday, April 12

818 Outpost

Kendall Jenner is taking care of the booze at the party. The runway model and founder of 818 Tequila is bringing the one-day pop-up experience back to the desert.

Expect cocktails, Sprinter Vodka Soda (Kylie's brand), Olipop, and Chamberlain Coffee, and more here.

Celsius Cosmic Desert

T-Pain, Two Friends, and Xandra are set to perform on the opening day of Coachella 2024 to celebrate the launch of Celsius’ Space Vibe Trilogy of flavors.

Heineken House

The Coachella official sponsor is hosting a festival within the festival. Open to all festivalgoers, the Heineken House promises an immersive experience infused with beer and electric performances by Bob Sinclair, J. Words, Goldfish, Torren Foot × Kormak, Darci, and DJ Noah.

Framework in the Desert

Framework in the Desert will mark its return to Coachella Valley for its third year and will transform the Atlantic Aviation hangar into a desert club paradise.

Partygoers will have a chance to enjoy VIP premium table services, provided by Patrón el Alto. The event will reach new heights with stellar performances by Charlotte de Wittie, Reinier Zonneveld, Rebuke, and Minus the Light.

Gallery Dessert House

Patrón el Alto, in collaboration with Gallery Dessert House by Gallery Media Group, has curated the ultimate desert oasis experience for attendees, featuring non-stop entertainment, art, music, and signature beverages.

Saturday, April 13

Revolve Festival

The invite-only event will feature performances from T-Pain, Ludacris, Sean Paul, the Ying Yang Twins, Nina Sky, Siobhan Bell, and Kim Lee.

Additionally, Rhode, Hailey Bieber's skincare brand, will offer a photo booth for guests, complemented by sunscreen provided by Supergoop! Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila company and Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Vodka Soda will both be available on-site to quench the thirst of the guests.

Neon Carnival

The late-night dance party is making a comeback to Coachella for its 13th year, featuring performances by Anderson Paak, DJ Hunny Bee, and James Kennedy.

Once more, Patrón el Alto will be providing the beverages.

Heineken House

For its second day at the party, Heineken has arranged performances from artists like T-Pain, Channel Tres, BIA, Dennis Ferrer × Skream, Marten Lou, and more. Also, their signature booze will be there as well. That goes without saying.

Framework in the Dessert and Gallery Desert House will also open their shops on the second day of Coachella.

Sunday, April 14

Heineken House will be there, and so will Framework in the Desert and Gallery Dessert House.

