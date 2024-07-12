Kim Kardashian Reveals She Tried Jennifer Aniston’s Famous Salmon Sperm Facial; Details INSIDE

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, reality TV star Kim Kardashian revealed that she tried the salmon sperm facial that Jennifer Aniston also tried. As reported by Page Six, the reality TV star opened up about the facial which happens to be an anti-aging procedure to her mom Kris Jenner on the episode. "I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face," she told her mother, which was met with a surprised reaction.

While she did not disclose details about whether she saw any benefits from it, she's not the first celebrity to announce they gave the treatment a try. This is not the first time that Kim K has tried a bizarre beauty treatment. Previously Kim Kardashian tried the vampire facial on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2013. Essentially, this cosmetic method involves injecting platelet-rich plasma (PRP) derived from one's blood into the face through micro-needling.

Kim Kardashian isn't the first one to try the Salmon Sperm Facial

Well, while the entire Kardashian family is known to try bizarre beauty treatments and procedures in the past when it comes to the sperm facial, Kim K isn't the first one to try it. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal last year, Friends star Jennifer Aniston said that she gave the treatment a go.

"First of all, I said, 'Are you serious? How do you get a salmon's sperm?'" she said. Aniston suggested she didn't keep it up because she didn't notice any benefits from it.

However, she revealed to The Wall Street Journal that she still abides by her weekly peptide injections, which can help prevent the effects of aging. Aniston has always been raw and honest about her beauty treatments so far and while she talked about the salmon sperm facial, she has also been open about the beauty methods that she’s opted to stay away from.

During an interview with Yahoo Beauty in 2015, she shared her genuine thoughts about aging, as a woman in Hollywood, and said that she’d never think of getting injections in her face.

What is the Salmon Sperm Facial?

Salmon sperm facial is a treatment that came from South Korea in recent years because it promises to increase cell turnover, improve pigmentation, and produce more collagen. For those who need some context, collagen is a major component of your skin. It plays a role in strengthening skin, as well as in elasticity and hydration.

According to the Radiance Aesthetic Clinic, which is based in the UK, beauty treatments with salmon sperm can be used to help with acne scarring, stretch marks, and circles under the eyes.

Moreover, as per an article in The Independent, the main ingredient (called the Polydeoxyribonucleotide- PDRN) for this facial is extracted from the sperm cells of salmon (hence the reason behind the weird name).

