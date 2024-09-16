‘We Were Kids Together’: Jennifer Aniston Gives A Shoutout To Reese Witherspoon At 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

It's a heartwarming feeling to see old female friendships that exist beyond the screen, just like Friends alum Jennifer Aniston made sure to appreciate her real-life best friend Reese Witherspoon, whom she works with on The Morning Show, on the red carpet of the prestigious 76th Emmy Awards on September 15.

Both the evergreen actresses were nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in A Drama Series category. Aniston had nothing but praise for her dear friend.

"We grew up together and we were kids together and now we're grown-ups together," Aniston told E!'s Laverne Cox during the network's red carpet pre-show.

Aniston said that being able to produce a show with Reese Witherspoon was an amazing opportunity and she could not have asked for a better partner than her. Before she made her way inside the Peacock Theater, Aniston added that The Morning Show's cast and crew is a "wonderful group of people." as per InStyle.

She added that the entire crew of the show was amazing including new member John Hamm. She noted emphasis on their show having a no-assh*le policy.

Aside from The Morning Show, Aniston and Witherspoon worked together on Friends. Witherspoon played Rachel Green's younger sister, Jill. Witherspoon.

Witherspoon talked about her experience of working on the iconic show previously with Harpers Bazar. "I was 23 years old and had just had a baby. I was nursing Ava on set" she noted.

She said that Aniston was startled to hear she was a mom and told her not to worry as Witherspoon navigated her career as well as motherhood Witherspoon later also applauded Aniston's ability to perform live and grasp viewer's attention. She labeled the actress as "effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny."

